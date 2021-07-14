ARCA Menards Series Race Advance: Berlin Raceway

Saturday, July 17
Track: Berlin Raceway, 7/16-mile oval
Race: 10 of 20
Event: Zinsser SmartCoat 200 (200 laps, 88 miles)
Schedule
Practice: 4:15 p.m. ET
Qualifying: 6:00 p.m. ET
Race: 8:00 p.m. ET (MAVTV)
Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ripper Coffee Ford Fusion
- Gray made his return to the seat of the No. 17 Fusion last Saturday night at Elko (Minn.) Speedway. After spending the majority of the 250-lap event in the top-three, he was forced out of the racing groove exiting turn two on the final lap and had to settle for a fifth-place finish.
- The 16-year-old driver will make his third ARCA Menards Series start of the season and fifth start overall in 2021 at Berlin (Mich.) Raceway on Saturday evening.
- The 7/16-mile oval will mark another new track for both Gray and crew chief Chad Johnston.
- In 14 career ARCA Menards races, the Ford driver has nine top-five and 13 top-10 finishes. His only finish outside the top-10 was an 11th-place effort at Toledo (Ohio) Speedway last season.
- The yellow and black colors of Ripper Coffee Company will adorn Gray’s Fusion at Berlin. They were also on the car at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway in March.
Thad Moffitt, No. 46 Clean Harbors Ford Fusion
- Moffitt enters his tenth race of the 2021 ARCA Menards Series season on Saturday evening at Berlin (Mich.) Raceway.
- This will be Moffitt’s first visit to the unique Berlin race track in his 38th career ARCA Menards Series race.
- The Trinity, North Carolina driver extended his streak of top-10s to eight with his ninth-place finish at Elko. He was battling for the sixth position coming to the white flag and was spun out entering turn one. It was the 21st top-10 of his ARCA career.
- With his four top-fives and eight top-10s, the No. 46 Clean Harbors Fusion remains third in the series standings for the ARCA Menards Series.