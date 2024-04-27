Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview-

Dover Motor Speedway; April 27, 2024

Track; Dover Motor Speedway– Oval (1.0-Mile)

Race: BetRivers 200; 200 Laps –45/45/110; 200 Miles

Date/Broadcast: Saturday; April 27, 2024 1:30 PM/ET (12:30 PM/CT)

TV: Fox Sports 1 (FS1), and the FOX Sports App

Radio: Performance Racing Network (PRN) – Check Local Listings for affiliate, and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90

Social Media: Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport; Facebook, Instagram, and X

Jeb Burton – No. 27 Bommarito.com

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Dover Motor Speedway

News and Notes:

Practice; After the clearing NASCAR technical inspection Friday morning, 39 NASCAR Xfinity Series cars would take to the 1.0-mile Dover Motor Speedway (DE) for a 20-minute practice session on Friday afternoon. Jeb Burton would record a fast lap of 24.236 at 148.539 mph on Lap-2 of his 26-lap session placing the No. 27 Bommarito.com Chevrolet 31st fastest for Saturday’s NXS BetRivers 200.

– Starting Position; Immediately after the conclusion of the scheduled 20-minute practice session, NXS teams would be given ten-minutes to put in fuel and change tires before moving into qualifying for the Saturday’s BetRivers 200. In 2024, Dover qualifying will feature one round of single-car qualifying for two laps to determine the starting lineup. Scheduled to roll off 23rd to record his lap, Burton would put down a 23.360 at 154.110 mph placing the No. 27 Bommarito.com Chevrolet Camaro SS 19th fast. Burton will start the BetRiverts 200 inside Row 10 in the 19th position on Saturday LIVE on FS1 at 1:30 PM ET.

– Dover Motor Speedway Stats; Saturday afternoons NXS BetRivers 200 will mark Burton’s seventh NXS start at Dover Motor Speedway. In six previous starts, Burton holds an average finish of 12.8 with a 99.7% lap completion rate completing 1117 laps of the possible 1120. Burton has one Top-10 finish to his credit with a seventh-place finish coming in 2020 after starting 27th and driving his way to the front. Burton has four Top-15 finishes of his six starts.

Featured Partner

Bommarito Automotive Group; A primary supporter of Jordan Anderson Racing, Bommarito Automotive Group is celebrating over 50 years in the St. Louis marketplace, the Bommarito Automotive Group currently operates 20 automotive franchises throughout every St. Louis neighborhood led by president John Bommarito and the over 900 dedicated team members. Bommarito is recognized by the St. Louis Business Journal as Missouri’s No. 1 selling automotive group and is currently ranked 52nd in the nation. What once started as a vision to have one Bommarito vehicle in every driveway, is today a reality thanks to the ‘Where Price Sells Cars” mission.

For more information on the Bommarito Automotive Group, visit them online at Bommarito.com, and follow their social channels on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

Parker Retzlaff – No. 31 FUNKAWAY

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Dover Motor Speedway

Social Media; Facebook, X, Instagram

Practice; After the completion of required NASCAR technical inspection on Friday morning, the NXS would take to the track for a 20-minute practice session on Friday afternoon. Parker Retzlaff would log a quick lap of 23.724 at 151.745 mph on Lap-6 of his 17-lap practice session placing the No. 31 FUNKAWAY Chevrolet 11th fastest of the 39 cars entered for Saturday’s NXS BetRivers 200.

– Starting Position; Immediately after the conclusion of the scheduled 20-minute practice session, NXS teams would be given ten-minutes to put in fuel and change tires before moving into qualifying for the Saturday’s BetRivers 200. In 2024, Dover qualifying will feature one round of single-car qualifying for two laps to determine the starting lineup. Scheduled to roll off 23rd to record his lap, Retzlaff would lay down a 23.264 at 154.746 mph placing the No. 31 FUNKAWAY Chevrolet Camaro SS 17th quick. Retzlaff will start the BetRiverts 200 inside Row 9 in the 17th position on Saturday LIVE on FS1 at 1:30 PM ET.

Dover Motor Speedway Stats; Saturday afternoons NXS BetRivers 200 will mark Retzlaff’s third NXS start at Dover Motor Speedway. In two previous starts, Retzlaff holds an average finish of 17.0 with a 99.8% lap completion rate completing 399 laps of the possible 400. Retzlaff has a best of 17th in both starts at Dover the last two years (2022, 2023).

Featured Partner

FUNKAWAY; Headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois, FunkAway is a line of odor elimination products that removes the horrible effects of bad smells. Guaranteed to work on clothing, shoes, gear, pet products, car interiors and more, FunkAway allows customers to renew and refresh, rather than throw away. To learn more about FunkAway, visit Funkaway.com and connect on Instagram and Facebook. #FUNKINFAST31

About Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport is a NASCAR team, owned by owner/driver Jordan Anderson and Bommarito Automotive Group President, John Bommarito. Established in 2017 the organization is fueled by an incredible, close-knit team of employees, fans, and sponsors with a focus on integrity in the pursuit of excellence. Our goal is to embrace the journey we’re on and to never give up – whether on the track, in the pits, or in life. Every single team partner, and fan of ours, is what keeps our race cars running strong and our team performing at the highest level.