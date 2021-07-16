Ministry of Transport Test or Mot: Things To Keep In Mind for Every Motor Vehicle Owner in the UK

In the UK, a motor vehicle (car or motorcycle) needs to be tested every year once it’s three years old. The test is called the Ministry of Transport test or simply MOT. As part of this test, a dozen checks are performed on the vehicle ranging from lights to the exhaust systems.

If your car fails MOT, depending on the severeness of the fault, you may or may not be able to drive away from the MOT center without getting it repaired. Getting MOT done is crucial because if you’re found driving a car without an MOT or with dangerous faults, you’ll attract a £2,500 fine, get banned from driving altogether, and get three points on your license.

You can get your vehicle’s MOT done at council MOT test centers or your trusted local auto care and servicing company like Auto King NE. Choosing the latter will give you the option to get your car serviced by experts as an MOT test at the same time. Here’s everything you need to know about MOT and things to keep in mind.

Stay On Top of Your MOT Deadline

Know that if you’re found driving a car without MOT or with dangerous faults, you are liable to pay a £2,500 fine and get banned from driving altogether. It’s therefore very crucial to stay on top of the MOT deadline because it’s solely the owner’s responsibility to ensure that the vehicle has a valid MOT.

The car or motorbike owner has to get the first MOT done three years from the date of purchase. Following that, the MOT needs to be done every year. The MOT certificate will have the details of the earliest date you can get the MOT done. If you don’t have the certificate with you or are not sure when to get it done, visit the government of UK’s MOT status check website and enter your vehicle’s registration details.

Make sure to get the MOT done in the month before the current certificate expires. This will ensure that your new MOT certificate expires precisely a year from the original certificate’s expiry date. In case you get the MOT done more than a month before the MOT is due, and it will expire one year from the date when MOT was done, and you’ll lose out.

What Happens If Your Vehicle Fails MOT?

In the past, if your vehicle failed the MOT, you would still be able to drive from the test center to a garage for repairs, provided it still met the minimum standards of road safety. However, the government introduced new rules in May 2021, which changed this.

Currently, if your car is found to have dangerous faults while being tested, you cannot drive away even if your current MOT is still valid. This is because a vehicle with a dangerous fault fails the MOT and is deemed a road safety and environment hazard and must be repaired before you can drive it. You can either choose to get it repaired at the test center itself or have it towed to your preferred garage but not drive it under any condition.

Another case where your car fails the MOT is if a major fault is found. In this case, you can drive away, provided it’s to get the issue fixed right away, and your existing MOT is valid. You can find the list of dangerous and major faults on the dedicated MOT page on the government of UK website.

Look For The Most Common Fails

Most often, you would be surprised by the reason for the MOT failure. Data suggests that around 40 percent of MOT fail the first time, and most of them are due to simple avoidable reasons. Since some of these faults can be rectified by anyone with a toolbox, it’s best to perform a DIY MOT before going for the actual test. Below are some things to look out for before heading to the test center.

Lights: Do a complete check of your vehicle’s lights, including front, rear, dipper, indicators, number plate lights, and fog lights. If any of them are not working, replace them since it’s pretty easy to do so in some cars. Suspensions: Check your suspensions by quickly applying weight to each corner of the core and release. If the suspension doesn’t settle back quickly, get it sorted out by a mechanic. Brakes: Make sure your brakes are working as intended and show resistance when applying. Some cars have brake wear lights that indicate when the brake pads have worn down. Tires: Get your tire pressure up to optimum level and ensure that the tire treads are at least 1.6mm, which is the legal minimum Windscreen: Makes sure that your windscreen is not damaged and wipers are fully functional Exhaust: Start your car and listen to any unusual noise or smoke coming from the rear. These indicate an exhaust leak, and it’s advisable to get it checked out before MOT. Steering: This is not easy to check by yourself, but if you feel your steering is less responsive or is behaving unusually, get it checked out before MOT. Fluids: Ensure that your brake fluid, windscreen washer, and oil reserves are all topped up.

There! This is all you need to know about MOT before you head out for your first. It’s a must for every vehicle to have an MOT, and the owner is solely responsible for taking care of it. Therefore, to avoid getting banned from driving and pay a hefty fine, get the MOT done every year if your car or motorbike is over three years old.