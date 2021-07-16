Easy way to restore your car with touch-up paint!

Over the years, chances are you have accumulated your fair share of scratches, dings, and nicks on your car. That happens! Don’t worry about that – it is bound to happen while driving in inclement weather, driving on dirt roads, or driving on uneven terrain. Every driver has this happen to their car at some point in their life, so you just now have to think of how you can fix this cosmetic issue in your car before it gets any worse.

You will need to figure out a cost-effective and efficient method of how to get rid of these nicks before they rust your car. If you do this process over a few days, you could prevent any rust buildup on your car and you will learn how to fix any deterioration on the exterior along with getting your car back in the shape it was when you bought it!

Car paint repair – how to use Nissan touch-up paint!

If you find there are nicks, scratches, and dings in your car, you need to use touch-up paint to get your car looking back to its original condition! Whether you need to sell your car and have it looking its best, or you just take pride in the way your car looks, refurbishing and repairing your car is key to looking and feeling good while you are driving around in your vehicle.

By using Nissan touch-up paint, you can fix the door dings and nicks in no time at all with this foolproof method. By following these simple steps you can do this process on your own without having to spend thousands on a repair job at your local automotive store.

Get the proper color

The first step of using Nissan touch-up paint to help refurbish your car is finding the exact color of your car. Don’t buy just a generic red if you own a red car, it needs to match completely by the manufacturer’s color, or else there will be spots of random color on your car that will look worse than the dings did!

The dealership of your vehicle will typically sell the paint color for your car that is free for consumers to purchase, and it comes in around ½-ounce containers. You can also purchase a clear coat to put on top of the Nissan touch-up paint for around $8-$12 depending on the brand and the size of the clear coat.

Make sure before you buy the color that you call the parts department of the dealership to ensure they have the color in stock. You don’t want to waste your time driving to the dealership if they do not have the color, and you don’t want to buy the wrong color by accident! You can use your VIN number to ensure you get the proper color for your vehicle.

When buying the Nissan touch-up paint, you only need to purchase one vial of the vehicle paint – this amount of paint is typically the perfect amount for around 15-20 touch-up spots on your vehicle. If you have more dings and dents, consider purchasing two vials to ensure you don’t run out of paint. Most online automotive part sites also offer Nissan touch up paint for your car for between $20 and $30 for around 3 ounces of a bottle of paint.

Get the right tools

The next step of using Nissan touch up paint to help fix the exterior of your car is getting the proper tools so you can prep the surface and easily put the paint on without any issues. You will need to purchase a spot sanding tool, which typically costs between $8 and $12 at most stores. In addition to having the professional micro applicators, paint syringes are key for adding the Nissan touch up paint to your car and they typically around $7-$10 each.

For small chips and dents, the small applicators will be the perfect size for the little fixes on your car. If you have larger scratches that take up more space on your car, consider using the paint syringes to apply the paint to the larger surface area. If you have very small dings on the exterior of your car, you can apply the Nissan touch up paint with a small brush.

Furthermore, you will need a can of wax and grease remover if you find that you have waited too long to fix the dents and scratches and rust is forming. Although it is best to take care of this before rust forms, you might find that the wax and grease remover can help prevent the rust from spreading.

Get rid of excess paint

The next step in using the Nissan touch up paint for your car is to get rid of any excess paint that is chipping or flaking off of your vehicle. If you inspect the car and see the chips and ents have attached paint that is hanging off of the car, make sure to remove the loose paint with a small screwdriver or knife.

After you have removed the excess paint, and the outside of your car by using 150-grit sandpaper. You can also use sandpaper to smooth the edges around the scratch or the dent on your car. Once you have used the sandpaper, use the spot sanding tool to remove any rust that is forming on the larger scratches and dents.

Apply a thin layer of paint

The next step is to apply a thin layer of coating to the area by using the foam brush or paint syringe. Once the first coat dries, you can finally begin using the Nissan touch up paint to fix your vehicle!

Conclusion

As you can see, using the Nissan touch up paint is quick and easy. All you have to do is follow these simple steps and instructions to get your car back in tip-top shape! By preparing your paint, buying the right tools, preparing the car, and painting the vehicle, you can increase the value of your vehicle and feel more confident while you are driving.