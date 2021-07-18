Toyota Racing NCS Race Quotes — New Hampshire 7.18.21

NOTE: Quotes below from Toyota drivers Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. following an on-track incident as rain started to fall at New Hampshire Motor Speedway resulting in an accident involving the three drivers. The race is currently under a red flag for rain on lap 8.

DENNY HAMLIN, No. 11 FedEx Office Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing

How much damage did you sustain from the incident with the rain on the track?

“A little bit, but I don’t think it’s detrimental or anything like that. We were fortunate. I think we were just far enough up the field to be in the wreck, but far enough back to where I saw the leaders wrecking and were able to check up and brake 100 feet which kept us out of the wall. It was fortunate and unfortunate, but we’re going to be fine.”

What was the condition like behind the wheel as the rain was falling?

“It’s wet. We run slick tires and these cars don’t have any grip on slick tires and wet asphalt. To me, that’s the job of the corner spotter has in NASCAR. They’re sitting over there, they can feel when it’s raining and see when it’s raining. That’s their job to tell NASCAR that it’s raining and we have to stop so we don’t have that situation. You always in these situations , you want them to air on the side of not looking bad and this is just a bad look.”

How quickly did the rain coming about?

“But we had a 30-second warning or more because there were cars that were sliding up the race track the lap before. The rain had not slowed down, it had picked up. It’s only going to get worse, as you saw.”

How does this communication improve with NASCAR?

“You just rely on NASCAR to do their part and that is to rely on the corner spotters to tell them when the surface is unsafe whether that be for debris, rain, whatever it is. That is their job to do. They can’t see from the tower. They can see the rain, but they don’t know how damp the surface was. That’s the job of the corner official to tell them that. Be interesting to see what communication was being had during that 30 to 40-second period.”

KYLE BUSCH, No. 18 Interstate Batteries Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing

Had you reported rain to NASCAR or your team over the radio prior to the accident?

“We started the race under a mist. It never should have gone green to begin with, but then it kept getting worse and worse lap over lap. The lap before I went into (turn) one and it shoved the nose really bad and I was able to keep it under control. It wasn’t bad enough. The next time I went down there, hell, I lifted at the flag stand – maybe a little past the flag stand, don’t get too dramatic – and just backed it in. We’ve been talking about it for two laps that it was raining. There’s no sense in saying what I want to say, it doesn’t do you any good.”

How frustrating is this at a track where you started from the pole and have a strong history?

“We’re done, we’re going home. It’s over. There’s no fixing that thing.”

Is there a way to improve communication with NASCAR?

“That’s going to get me in trouble.”

MARTIN TRUEX JR., No. 19 Reser’s Fine Foods #LetsPicnic Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing

What did you feel going into turn one when you spun in the rain?

“It’s just ice. Slicks don’t stick to water. I think the 18 (Kyle Busch) and I had it the worst because we were out front. We’re a half-a-lap ahead of the back of the field so it’s the wettest when we get there. The lap before I went into (turn) one and about did the same thing and I hollered on the radio that the track is wet. Like wet, wet. I tried to back it down and I got in there and it just kept going. I couldn’t even slow it down. At some point you have to turn the wheel and that’s when it spins out. I don’t know. I hate it for Reser’s Fine Foods. We only have a few races with them and they have a lot of people here. We were excited for the opportunity to race here at one of my favorite tracks. Now we’re out. We’ll be able to get some work done on it, but it’s not pretty.”

What is the extent of the damage to the race car?

“The rear is not bad, the suspension isn’t bad, but the splitter is on the earth under caution. A lot of stuff bent up under the left front splitter. Obviously, that’s a critical, important part of the car to get around here fast. Try to get it off the race track and soldier on, but we felt like we were going to have a good car today. It’s a real shame.”