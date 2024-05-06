Bayley Currey’s No. 41 AutoVentive/Precision Vehicle Logistics Chevrolet to Honor Charles “Chuck” Efaw at Darlington Raceway

Salisbury, N.C. (May 6, 2024) – Bayley Currey’s No. 41 AutoVentive/Precision Vehicle Logistics Chevrolet Silverado will honor Charles “Chuck” Efaw, the late father of Niece Motorsports General Manager Cody Efaw, this week at Darlington Raceway.

The No. 41 will sport a white, black, red, orange and yellow scheme reminiscent of the ZERO Dirt Late Model that Chuck raced at Lakeville Speedway and Wayne County Speedway, in the May 10 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series event at Darlington.

This year’s throwback theme at Darlington Raceway is, ‘Celebrate our Roots through Grassroots Racing’, and will honor the racing origins of drivers, owners, team members, and NASCAR as a whole.

“When Jason [Wilson] with Precision suggested this scheme, I was honored,” said Cody Efaw. “My dad was my hero, and I definitely get my love of racing from him. Some of my best memories are in the shop and at the track with my dad. To be able to run this paint scheme at one of my favorite tracks on the circuit is extremely special to me. A huge thank you to everyone at AutoVentive and Precision Vehicle Logistics for the opportunity to honor my dad and his time behind the wheel of a race car.”

Chuck was born on June 19, 1950 in Fairmont, West Virginia and moved to Ohio as a child. He always had a passion for cars and enjoyed spending time at the race track.

After graduating high school, Chuck worked for Borg Warner, manufacturing hydraulic pumps and valves. He remained with the company after that location was acquired by Rexroth, putting in over 30 years.

It was not until after Chuck was married that he began his racing career. Chuck found victory lane at Wayne County Speedway and Lakeville Speedway on many occasions.

The scheme that the No. 41 honors won numerous times at both tracks in the mid ‘80s.

In addition to driving, Chuck spent many years working with John Mason’s race team, Mason Racing. Chuck worked on the crew at the track, installed engines, and even drove the team’s toterhome.

Chuck was forced to retire from racing due to the strain on his heart. He hung up his helmet in 1988, after his first open heart surgery for mechanical heart valves. He began racing again in 1994, but stopped again for good in 1996. Though not in the driver’s seat, Chuck remained a passionate race fan for the remainder of his life.

“Passion for this sport is created in many ways, and from the time I have known Cody and the entire Efaw family, the clear passion for racing has been evident,” said Jason Wilson, Vice President of Precision Vehicle Logistics. “That seed was planted, years ago by Charles, and had been passed on to Cody and his brother Chuck through the years. Both have applied that passion to the Niece Motorsports shop over the years, and along with Cody’s wife Amanda, and the team they have constructed alongside of them, Niece Motorsports is a better shop today because of them.

“Knowing how humble Cody and the Efaw family are, and the likelihood that Cody would never suggest this on his own for himself, Precision/AutoVentive wanted to take this opportunity to capitalize on the weekend theme of “grass roots” to recognize the Efaw family contribution to this sport. It’s our way of saying thank you to Niece Motorsports, the Efaw family, to include Cody’s mother Betty and sister Christy, and every Niece Motorsports team member, who have always treated our company, and our people like a part of the Niece Motorsports family.

“By default, Precision/AutoVentive will get to participate in this throwback weekend, and benefit from a great story of a grass roots racer, and how he shaped the lives and direction of a family who has found success in today’s NASCAR. We look forward to Bayley piloting the No. 41 Precision/AutoVentive Chevrolet with these colors at Darlington for the throwback weekend.”

Cody has overseen Niece Motorsports since 2016, now in its eighth full-time season. Since its first full-time season in 2017, Niece Motorsports has advanced to NASCAR’s version of the Playoffs four times, including the last three consecutive seasons.

The organization has advanced to the final round of the Playoffs on two separate occasions. In addition, Niece Motorsports drivers have earned eight victories and led over 1,300 laps.

“It’s cool to run a throwback that means so much to someone in our organization,” said Currey. “Chuck embodied grassroots racing and Cody has obviously followed in his dad’s footsteps. I love racing at Darlington and am looking forward to a strong run in this special scheme.”

Currey has two NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start at the track nicknamed ‘Too Tough to Tame’, with his best finish of 12th coming in 2020. In addition, Currey has six NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the South Carolina track.

In his first full time season in the Truck Series, Currey has four top-15 finishes through the first eight races of the year.

The Buckle Up South Carolina 200 from Darlington Raceway will take the green flag on Friday, May 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET, airing live on FS1, The Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.