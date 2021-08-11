LOUIS-PHILIPPE DUMOULIN GOING FOR HIS THIRD HOME WIN AT THE GRAND PRIX DE TROIS-RIVIÈRES

Event Grand Prix de Trois-Rivieres – 60 laps Track Grand Prix de Trois-Rivieres (Trois-Rivieres, Quebec) – Urban course Date / TV LIVE on RDS2 – Sunday, August 15, 2:18 pm | Tape-delayed on TSN – Sunday, August 22, 1:00 pm Schedule / Race Center Saturday, August 14: Practice 11:50 am | Qualifying 4:10 pm | LIVE Sunday, August 15: Race 2:18 pm Canada: TSN.ca and the TSN application | United States: TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold | Live Timing: nascar.ca/race-center/

Trois-Rivieres (Quebec, Canada), August 11, 2021 – Louis-Philippe Dumoulin and his #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare team return to the road course where he and his brother Jean-François triumphed in 2019, both stood on the podium together for the first time. The Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières represents the cornerstone, the debut of the Dumoulin brothers in motor racing, but above all the key moment in the season when they meet with partners, relatives, friends and fans in front of whom it is essential to perform. The winner of the 2014 and 2019 editions will present himself this weekend with one goal in mind: a third win.

“The situation over the past two years has led us to become more resilient and we are privileged to be able to participate in the Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières this year. Congratulations to Dominic Fugère (General Manager of the GP3R), his team, the city of Trois-Rivieres, the government and public health services for their collaboration on this project, as this event is vitally important for all of us, partners, teams, fans and the series. We are also thinking of the other drivers from Quebec who did not participate in major events last year nor so far this season due to the cancellation of the races in Mosport at the beginning of the season and in Toronto last month. The field will be stronger than ever this year with the participation of more top-level competitors. We are so happy that the fans will be back in the stands, it will be quite a show for them as well,” said the man who was inducted into the Canadian Motorsport Hall of Fame.

A 60-lap Race

The extra 10 laps added to the race mean that a pit stop is required to add enough fuel to finish the race. In addition, Crew Chiefs may decide to change two or four tires to make the car as quick as possible for the end of the race. Different race strategies could see this compulsory stop take place in the beginning, middle or end of the race – anything to make sure that their car in quick and in a winning position at the end of the race. The combination of Louis-Philippe Dumoulin and Robin McCluskey, his #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare Crew Chief, makes them a formidable force in their quest for victory.

“This Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières is the third event of the season out of 11 scheduled races and our goal is to win,” concluded the driver of the #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare car.

Louis-Philippe Dumoulin and the team are second in points for the 2021 Pinty’s driver championship after showing their full potential by finishing sixth and third respectively in the doubleheader meeting run on the short oval at Sunset Speedway earlier this month.

Event Date RoadOval LP Dumoulin Start Finish Pos.Points Sunset Speedwaysunsetspeedway.ca 01-08 O 311 63 2/79 Grand Prix de Trois-Rivièresgp3r.ca 15-08 R Circuit ICARicarexperience.ca 28-08 R Autodrome Chaudièreautodromechaudiere.com 29-08 O Canadian Tire Motorsport Parkcanadiantiremotorsportpark.com 04-09 R 05-09 Flamboro Speedwayflamborospeedway.ca 12-09 O Delaware Speedwaydelawarespeedway.com 26-09 O

ABOUT PARTNERS

WeatherTech is committed to designing, engineering and manufacturing the finest products possible for your vehicle, home and your pet. From the industry leading FloorLiner to the 100% non-toxic Pet Feeding System, WeatherTech has dedicated itself to exceed customer expectations of quality, craftsmanship and environmental sustainability for over 30 years. To see the full line of automotive, home and pet products that are guaranteed for life, visit weathertech.ca.

Groupe Bellemare is a 3rd generation family business that has been serving clients since 1959. Today, the company has more than 500 employees and provides them with an innovative work environment facilitating work-family balance and a healthy and safe quality of life. With over a half century of experience and its sustained R&D efforts, the Company offers high-quality products and services in areas as diverse as concrete, abrasives and minerals, dimensional load transportation, and recycling. Groupe Bellemare is also very involved in its industry and attaches great importance to its social and environmental role as a member of the business community. Groupe Bellemare makes a positive contribution to the quality of life of citizens in the communities it serves by supporting numerous social causes and promoting local purchasing through its responsible procurement practices. groupebellemare.com

Dumoulin Competition. Jean-François and Louis-Philippe Dumoulin founded the Dumoulin Competition Race Team in 2009. Working with financial, marketing, logistics and sports management experts, they built up a solid business structure. Dumoulin Competition prepares its on race cars in-house since 2016. Their motto: “Passion – Performance – Partnerships” expresses their will to perform on the track and offer their partners maximum visibility and profitability in return for their commitment. Their vision: To become Canada’s leader in motorsports through track performance, entrepreneurial and human values dumoulincompetition.com

SUMMARY – HIGHLIGHTS IN LOUIS-PHILIPPE DUMOULIN’S CAREER

NASCAR Pinty’s Series

· Inducted into the Canadian Motorsport Hall of Fame (2020) for his outstanding contribution.

· In 2020, the sanitary situation forced the NASCAR Pinty’s Series to present only 6 races in the “Pinty’s FanCave Challenge”. Louis-Philippe Dumoulin scored 1 win and 3 top-5 finishes.

· 2019: Third in driver and owner championships (2 wins, 4 podium, and eight top-5 finishes from 13 events).

· 2018: Champion (3 victories, 7 podiums, 2 poles, eight top-5 in 13 events). Saw his name added for the second time to the NASCAR Hall of Fame (Charlotte, NC) / Wins“Driver of the Year” and “Best Performing Driver” awards.

· 2017: Fourth in the driver championship (3 podiums, nine top-5 and eleven top-10 finishes from 13 events).

· 2016: Joint fourthin the driver championship (4 podiums, six top-5 and seven top-10 finishes from 12 events).

· 2015: Fourth in the driver championship (2 podiums, six top-5 and nine top-10 finishes from 11 events).

· 2014: Champion (2 victories, 5 podiums and nine top-5 finish from 11 events). Saw his name added to the NASCAR Hall of Fame (Charlotte, NC) / Awarded the “Driver Of the Year”, “Best Performing Driver” and “Gilles-Villeneuve” awards.

· 2013: Fifth in the driver championship (2 victories, 3 podiums, four top-5s, six top-10s and five-time top-3 grid positions from 12 events).

· 2012: Sixth in the driver championship (1 pole, three top-5 and seven top-10 finishes from 12 events).

· 2011: Rookie of the year.

Rallying and Road Racing

· 2015: Participated in FIA World Rallycross Championship round in Canada (Grand Prix of Trois-Rivieres).

· 2012: Second in class in the 12 Hours of Sebring (American Le Mans Series – GT3 Cup). The only Canadian driver on the podium.

· 2004 to today: Front runner in the Grand-Am and Rolex Sports Car series, in Porsche, Ferrari and Daytona Prototype cars – Races in the 12 Hours of Sebring / and the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA events.

· 2002: Champion in the Canadian Formula Ford Championship.

· 2001: Awarded the ‘’Gilles-Villeneuve’’ and ‘’Quartz’’ trophies.

· Records: Holder since 2002 of Formula Ford Series records for most victories (6) and most pole positions (7) in a single season.

