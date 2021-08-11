5 Questions To Ask Before Hiring A Manhattan Personal Injury Attorney

Being injured in an accident in Manhattan or wherever you may be located, can be a devastating experience. More often than not, you don’t know the precautions so you can handle this unfortunate incident more properly. Not only that, but due to the injuries you’ve sustained, you may also have to pay expensive medical bills and deal with lost wages and capacity to earn.

When this happens, seeking legal help from a dedicated personal injury attorney can be a good idea. They can represent you in the process of recovering financial compensation for all your losses.

However, with several legal professionals to choose from in your area, finding the right one can be a bit challenging. Fortunately, there are plenty of ways that can help you get the appropriate legal help for your situation. One of these ways is by asking them a few questions to get to know them better.

Thus, if you need a Manhattan personal injury attorney for your case, below are some questions to ask before hiring one:

What Is Your Experience?

The first question you probably want to ask your prospective attorney is about their experience. Since there are different practice areas of law, you need to ensure that the one who’ll be working your case is experienced in handling personal injury cases.

That being said, it’s best to know the number of years they’ve been practicing personal injury law in Manhattan or wherever you may be. But if you’re looking to learn more information about your potential legal professional, you may also consider asking them about the specific type of cases they’re handling.

For example, if you’ve been injured in a car accident, it may be a good idea to ask if they accept cases similar to yours. By doing this, you can make sure your prospect can handle your car accident injury case more effectively, should you decide to hire them.

Can You Handle My Case Right Now?

Typically, there are several kinds of law firms that you can go to seek legal help. Whether it’s a solo practitioner or big law firm with several attorneys on staff, you can work with these firms to get the assistance you need for your personal injury case.

However, because of the time limits, or statute of limitations, required for most injury cases, you need someone who’ll give their full attention when handling your situation.

Because of this, it can be a good idea to ask your potential Manhattan injury attorney if they can personally take care of your case as soon as they accept it. That way, you rest knowing the person you hire can work on your case immediately so you can quickly have the compensation for your injuries.

How Can You Keep Me Updated On My Case’s Progress?

Since it’s your personal injury case you’re talking about, make sure you’re updated on the progress of your case. That’s why it can be a perfect idea to ask your potential Manhattan injury attorney about how they can keep you up-to-date about your case. These can include their methods of communicating with you.

For example, you can ask a question on how they’re supposed to get in touch with you. Whether they send a text message, email, or directly call you on your phone to inform you about the progress of your case, this matter should be discussed so you’ll know how to navigate your case more efficiently.

What Are Your Fees?

Generally, most personal injury attorneys charge their fees on a contingency basis. This means they don’t get anything if you lose your case. If it’s otherwise, your legal representative will have to take a percentage out of the total compensation you’ll receive. However, there are attorneys who demand a higher contingency percentage from their clients.

Hence, if you don’t want to end up paying more fees, it’s essential to ask about your prospect’s legal fees before you agree on letting them represent you. That way, you can ensure everything is clear about the percentage they’ll charge you after winning your injury case.

How Much Is My Case Worth?

Another important question to ask your prospective personal injury attorney in Manhattan is how much your case is worth. While they can’t give you an accurate calculation of the number of damages you can receive, asking them about your case’s worth can at least provide you an idea of whether you’re entitled to compensation.

By reviewing the facts of your injury case, including the pieces of evidence presented, your potential legal representative can help you determine and understand the estimated amount of compensation you can obtain. So, if you want to set realistic expectations for your case, don’t hesitate to ask them about this question before you hire one.

Conclusion

Indeed, hiring the right Manhattan personal injury attorney can be an overwhelming undertaking. When you do this wrongly, you can have lower odds of winning your case and receiving the compensation you deserve.

On the other hand, by asking the questions mentioned above in mind during the hiring process, you can quickly find the perfect legal professional for your situation. In doing so, you can have peace of mind knowing someone you hire can protect your rights and interests throughout the legal proceeding.