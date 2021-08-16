Jake Griffin Joins Niece Motorsports at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (August 16, 2021) – Jake Griffin will make his ninth NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start this week at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, this time behind the wheel for Niece Motorsports in the No. 45 Great Escapes RV Center Chevrolet.

“I’m really excited to get a chance behind the wheel at Niece Motorsports,” said Griffin. “Every driver dreams of the chance to get to race at this level, in equipment capable of winning, so I’m looking forward to making the most of the opportunity.”

Griffin has two Truck Series starts to his credit so far this season, both coming on dirt at Bristol and Knoxville. His best finish in those two starts was 12th in a wild race at Knoxville.

The Illinois-native has eight Truck Series starts under his belt, dating back to 2015. His career-best finish came in 2016 at Eldora, where he started 11th and finished fourth.

“We are thrilled to have Jake join Niece Motorsports for Gateway,” said Niece Motorsports General Manager Cody Efaw. “He’s had some really solid runs in the Truck Series in just a few starts, and I think we will have a great chance to continue that. Gateway is a fun track and should really suit his driving style.”

With more than 300 top-five finishes to his credit, Griffin has amassed over 68 feature wins, one regional championship, and six track championships since his start in quarter midgets at age seven.

Since then, he has raced in the UMP A and B-Modified, Crate Late Model, NASCAR and Super Late Model Series. Griffin became the youngest driver in NASCAR Whelen All-American Series history to win a feature race, with a victory at Lebanon I-44 Speedway (MO).

The Truck Series will take the green flag at Gateway on Friday, August 20 at 9 p.m. ET, airing live on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2021, Niece Motorsports enters its sixth season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.