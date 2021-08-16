GMS Racing Camping World Truck Series WWT Raceway Preview

Sheldon Creed, No. 2 LiftKits4Less Chevrolet Silverado

World Wide Technology Raceway Stats

NCWTS Starts: 2, Wins: 1 (2020), Top 5s: 1, Top 10s: 2, Best start: 12th, Laps led: 15

ARCA Starts: 1, Wins: 1 (2018), Top 5s: 1, Top 10s: 1, Poles: 1, Laps led: 85

2021 NCWTS Season Stats

Starts: 15, Wins: 1 (Darlington), Top 5s: 6, Top 10s: 7, Stage wins: 1, Best start: 2nd, Laps led: 161

Notes:

Sponsor spotlight: LiftKits4Less returns this week to feature on Sheldon Creed’s No. 2 Silverado. LiftKits4Less will sponsor Creed for the remainder of the season all the way through the season finale in Phoenix.

Chassis history/info: Creed and the No. 2 team will utilize chassis no. 337 at Gateway. This is a brand new chassis that will make its debut on Friday night.

Multi-Time Gateway Winner: Gateway has statistically been one of Creed’s best tracks, and he enters the weekend as the defending NCWTS race winner. Sheldon has won in everything that he has competed in at Gateway, notching one ARCA win from the pole in 2018.

#Back2Back: Sheldon Creed begins his quest to defend the 2020 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship with the Playoffs opener at Gateway. Driver No. 2 enters Friday night’s race sitting fifth in the standings, currently ten points ahead of the cutline.

Quote: “It feels great to start the Playoffs in St. Louis, a track that has been so good to me over the years. A solid race at Gateway is going to be key to having a competitive Round of 10, but this weekend will also be good practice for the season finale in Phoenix. I’m looking forward to seeing what our GMS Racing team has in store for these final seven races.”

Zane Smith, No. 21 Chevy Accessories Chevrolet Silverado

World Wide Technology Raceway Stats

NCWTS Starts: 2, Top 5s: 1, Top 10s: 2, Poles: 1 (2020), Best finish: 5th

ARCA Starts: 1, Best start: 5th, Best finish: 16th

2021 NCWTS Season Stats

Starts: 15, Top 5s: 1, Top 10s: 10, Stage wins: 3, Best start: 2nd, Best finish: 4th (Nashville), Laps led: 47

Notes:

Sponsor spotlight: Chevy Accessories returns this week to feature on Zane Smith’s No. 21 Silverado.

Chassis history/info: Smith and the No. 21 team will utilize chassis no. 325 at Gateway. This chassis has six Top 10 finishes to its credit, and was last raced at Charlotte earlier this season where it finished 10th with Smith behind the wheel.

First Impressions: Smith made his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut at Gateway in 2018 and put his name on the map by running near the front of the pack for the duration of the race. Impressing many, the standout talent earned a Top 5 finish in just his very first start.

#21in21: Zane Smith makes his second Playoffs appearance in his sophomore season of NCWTS competition, and is hungry to jump one spot from his runner up finish in 2020. Driver No. 21 enters Gateway sitting sixth in the standings, currently eight points ahead of the cutline.

Quote: “I am ready to start the Playoffs at Gateway with my No. 21 crew. Fortunately, we are going to be starting up front, which is very important at this track. Hopefully, we will have a mistake free day and stay up front throughout the race to fight for a win at the end.”

Chase Purdy, No. 23 Bama Buggies Chevrolet Silverado

World Wide Technology Raceway Stats

First start at Gateway in NCWTS competition, but Purdy has one start in the ARCA Menards Series.

ARCA Starts: 1, Top 5s: 1, Top 10s: 1, Best start: 6th, Best finish: 2nd

2021 NCWTS Season Stats

Starts: 14, Best start: 4th, Best finish: 15th (twice), Laps led: 4

Notes:

Sponsor spotlight: Bama Buggies returns this week to feature on Chase Purdy’s No. 23 Silverado.

Chassis history/info: Purdy and the No. 23 team will utilize chassis no. 313 at Gateway. This chassis has a pair of wins to its credit, with races at Martinsville and Bristol won by Johnny Sauter in 2018. Last time the chassis raced at Gateway was in 2020, where it finished second with Brett Moffitt at the wheel. ﻿- Back and Better Than Ever: Purdy returns to the seat of the No. 23 Chevrolet after missing the series’ last race at Watkins Glen due to a positive COVID-19 test result. GMS Racing is happy to report that Chase is in good health and is medically cleared to race once again. ﻿Quote: “I’m excited to finally get back in the seat this weekend after a long break! Gateway is a racetrack that I’ve run well at in the past in an ARCA car, but I’ve never been here in a truck, so I’ll be learning every lap. I’m looking to keep up that speed I’ve had here in the past with my No. 23 team.”

Jack Wood, No. 24 Chevy Accessories Chevrolet Silverado

World Wide Technology Raceway Stats

Jack Wood has no previous experience in any series at Gateway

2021 NCWTS Season Stats

Starts: 6, Best start: 2nd, Best finish: 11th (Nashville)

Notes:

Sponsor spotlight: Chevy Accessories returns this week to feature on Jack Wood’s No. 24 Silverado. Jack’s Chevrolet will sport a new gold and black paint scheme, a bit different than his familiar white and black color scheme.

Chassis history/info: Wood and his No. 24 team will utilize chassis no. 312 at World Wide Technology Raceway. This chassis competed at Gateway last season, starting from the pole and carrying Zane Smith to a seventh place finish. Its most recent race was earlier this year at Richmond with Rafael Lessard behind the wheel, where it placed 23rd.

First Start: Jack Wood will make his first start at World Wide Technology Raceway in Friday night’s race. Wood has had plenty of seat time in the Chevrolet simulator and is eager to continue to learn in his rookie season.

Quote: “This weekend will be my first time on a paved oval in a while, and I couldn’t be happier! Although it is a racetrack I have never been to before, I am looking forward to getting back to what I am accustomed to. Hopefully, this race will be the start of a swing in momentum for the rest of the season.”

Tyler Ankrum, No. 26 LiUNA! Chevrolet Silverado

World Wide Technology Raceway Stats

NCWTS Starts: 2, Best start: 8th, Best finish: 12th

NKNPSE Starts: 1, Top 10s: 1, Best start: 16th, Best finish: 6th

2021 NCWTS Season Stats

Starts: 15, Top 5s: 3, Top 10s: 5, Poles: 1 (COTA), Best finish: 3rd (twice), Laps led: 12

Notes:

Sponsor spotlight: LiUNA! returns this week to feature on Tyler Ankrum’s No. 26 Silverado.

Chassis history: Ankrum and his No. 26 crew will utilize chassis no. 329 on Friday night at Gateway. This chassis has only been raced three times, but has finished in the Top 10 twice. TA finished 7th at Dover last season and earned his season-best finish of third at Richmond earlier this year with chassis no. 329.

Gaining Momentum: Though no longer in the Playoffs picture, Ankrum and crew are looking forward to finishing out the remaining races of 2021 on a high note. Their number one goal is to get to victory lane by the end of the season.

Quote: “I’m excited to go back to Gateway – it isn’t a track I’ve had a lot of success or luck at, but we have the opportunity to capitalize and help my teammates in the Playoffs. It should be an exciting weekend and I hope all of my GMS teammates and I are fast.”

ABOUT GMS RACING:

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Sheldon Creed, Zane Smith, Tyler Ankrum, Chase Purdy and Jack Wood. The team also competes in the ARCA Menards Series with Daniel Dye. Since the team began in 2014, GMS Racing won the 2016 and 2020 Camping World Trucks Championship, the 2015 ARCA Racing Series championship as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA East championship and 2020 Sioux Chief Showdown Championship. GMS has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication. More information can be found at https://gmsracing.net/.