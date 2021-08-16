What Do F1 Drivers Do to Relax?

Being an F1 driver is awesome, you might say. Indeed, driving fast cars and traveling to exotic locations can be the life that many people want. But F1 needs a break from fame. So, what exactly do they do to relax?

Gaming

Playing online games is a great way for F1 drivers to relax. Slots and other car racing games are beneficial to them to unwind, although it is basically the same activity they always do. But it’s a good way to stay mentally focused on the task, while still getting the chance to relax and take some time out of their daily lives.

Visit a barbershop

F1 racing takes a lot out of drivers mentally and physically. Not only do they need to focus on being mentally healthy, but they also need to be good-looking. All that adrenaline from the rides causes a lot of stress, so they need some” me-time”. Thus, visiting a barbershop might be a good solution to relax. A new haircut is actually a good way to boost self-confidence. A barber is that therapist who can listen to all your thoughts and give nice and good life advice.

Hang out with friends

Any profession requires time to take a break. Forget about racing for a bit and enjoy yourself. As an F1 racer, your life requires more attention in terms of what you eat and drink, than any other profession. F1 racers need to follow a strict and healthy diet, so they can stay fit enough to race. This also means that they should avoid alcohol as well, but this doesn’t mean that they cannot catch up with their friends. They can chat about racings, cars, or talk about any other subject that they’re interested in. They can also enjoy going to the movies or playing sports with their friends.

Yoga

Is yoga beneficial for F1 drivers? Yoga is beneficial for anyone, but especially for those who work under pressure. It helps them relax and clear their minds while focusing better on race. Yoga helps you to stretch your muscles and release oxygen into your body. It helps you remain fit, which is something that F1 racers need.

Reading

You might believe that F1 drivers don’t have much free time to enjoy their hobbies. Did you know that F1 drivers like to read? It’s one of the most common activities that F1 racers prefer. It helps them keep their minds sharp and active. F1 drivers have different hobbies, but reading is one of those activities that will help them improve their ability to race better, while also helping them to relax.