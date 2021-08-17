Types of evidence typically used for claiming compensation for personal injury in car accident cases

Establishing a solid case for personal injury rests on two main pillars – the first is proving negligence of another party for causing the accident and injuring the victim. The second is to justify the claim amount by gathering the right kind of evidence. According to a car accident lawyer serving the Portage area, the accident victim plays a critical role in gathering evidence from the accident scene and should be aware of the types of evidence that are most useful and relevant for the case. The evidence must help prove the point strongly and should mostly be physical so that it leaves nothing to chance. The evidence should be the best possible proof to pin down the defendant or the party at fault and recover the fairest compensation for the victim.

Since evidence is crucial for claiming compensation in personal injury cases, the plaintiff or victim needs to understand the evidence used in such cases.

Physical evidence

Car accidents are so physical that the stress is always on gathering physical evidence like the broken parts of the car that the lawyer presents in the courtroom. The vehicles damaged in the collision of a crash are the most significant evidence. The evidence of a car accident is especially crucial in verifying whether it was an incident of a crash or a hit and run case. It might even include the clothing that the victim was wearing at the time of the accident. To establish the weather condition, the lawyer might cite some meteorological events too.

Evidence gathered from the scene of an accident

Most evidence related to accidents is available at the site, and why victims should take note of everything around them soon after the accident. When a person traveling in a car or walking on the road is hit by another vehicle or trips over some object or debris, the vehicle or the object that the person tripped upon are valuable pieces of evidence gathered from the accident scene. From broken glasses of car windows to the skid marks on the road, all are valuable pieces of evidence to prove the point about the victim’s harm.

Documents for the injury

Documentation constitutes a significant part of the evidence used in accident cases. From important forms of insurance to medical data, as well as statements, incident reports, and medical bills, are all evidence that lawyers make the best use of to build a solid case. The victim must sign on all such documents to lend authenticity to the documents and the claim. The pay stubs are useful as evidence to establish loss of earnings. Receipts and bills for repairing the damaged vehicle are other evidence to convince the court about the extent of the damage.

Photos and videos

Photos and videos of the accident scene are the most substantial evidence for the plaintiff. By arranging the photographs in sequence, it becomes easy to mail the defendant by pointing out the negligence on their part that caused the accident and harmed the victim.

Witnesses who provide testimony are the most impressive evidence as long as they remain truthful to serve the plaintiff’s purpose.