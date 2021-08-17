4 Signs it’s Time to Stop Driving

Most people enjoy driving and they want to continue it for as long as possible. Having your own car provides an easy and convenient way to get around.

However, there are certain situations where driving is probably not ideal. It’s not only aging that can cause problems behind the wheel.

Here are four signs that indicate it might be time for you to stop driving. If you notice one or more of these signs in yourself or in a loved one, consider taking a driving booster course or search for alternative travel options.

You’ve Had Several Car Crashes in the Past Year

This is a pretty obvious sign that driving might not be for you, or that you need additional support. Road traffic accidents not only put you at risk of injury, but they are also a safety concern for other drivers around you.

Crashes can be caused by a number of reasons. You may be struggling to see the road ahead, you might be lacking concentration, or you might just be a bad driver! Either way, if you’re finding yourself in car accidents every month, you might need to retake your test or find another way to travel.

If you’ve been in a crash that somebody else is responsible for, consider contacting BC Law Offices to chat to an expert attorney who can work with you to create a detailed claim.

You’re Reactions Are Slower Than Usual

Slow reactions times increase your risk of getting into an accident or hurting somebody. If you find your reactions are not as fast as they used to be, it might be time to stop driving.

If you’re unsure whether or not your slowing reaction times warrant any action, ask a family member or friend if they’d be happy getting a lift from you. Alternatively, there are facilities that enable you to be assessed by a professional who will provide expert advice regarding your driving.

You’re Having Trouble Seeing Road Signs or Road Markings

For those whose eyesight is deteriorating, it can become difficult to see road signs, road markings, and number plates as you’re driving. There is a legal minimum vision requirement that you must meet in order to safely drive. This can be checked by your local optician.

It’s not just the elderly that suffer from poor eyesight. There are a number of medical conditions that can affect your vision, such as cataracts, glaucoma, and even diabetes. To stay safe, always consult a healthcare practitioner and take regular eye tests every two years.

You’re Getting Lost in a Familiar Area

If you’re getting lost in areas that you’ve been driving around for years, this might be a warning sign that your health is deteriorating. Health conditions like dementia can affect your memory and coordination, which may increase your risk of getting into an accident while driving. Seek medical help if you or a your loved one is starting to get lost or confused while driving.