Jake Griffin – Gateway 200 presented by CK Power – Race Advance

Team: No. 45 Great Escapes RV Center Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Jake Griffin

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @JakeGriffin08

Griffin on Racing at Gateway: “I’m really excited to get a chance behind the wheel at Niece Motorsports,” said Griffin. “Every driver dreams of the chance to get to race at this level, in equipment capable of winning, so I’m looking forward to making the most of the opportunity.”

Griffin at Gateway: Friday night’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Gateway marks Griffin’s second start at the track. His previous start at the track came in 2016.

Griffin has two Truck Series starts to his credit so far this season, both coming on dirt at Bristol and Knoxville. His best finish in those two starts was 12th in a wild race at Knoxville.

The Illinois-native has eight Truck Series starts under his belt, dating back to 2015. His career-best finish came in 2016 at Eldora, where he started 11th and finished fourth.

On the Truck: Great Escapes RV Supercenter opened in 1999 as a mobile RV service and has grown to a more than 40-acre, 34,000 square feet center offering a service and parts venter with 30 bays.

Great Escapes offers a state-of-the-art facility with a full 60-foot paint booth, automated RV wash system/bay, a detail center, and rentals. Great Escapes carries over 300 units in-stock from top name manufacturers like Jayco, Heartland, Forest River, Thor, Keystone, and Grand Design.

In addition, Great Escapes carries a large selection of fifth wheels, toy haulers, travel trailers and motorhomes. They offer a full sales, service, and parts department with friendly and experienced staff.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2021, Niece Motorsports enters its sixth season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.