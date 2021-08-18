Spencer Boyd to Race a Hans Wiemann Truck in Hair Wars 2

Mooresville, NC (July 18, 2021) – St. Louis native and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Driver, Spencer Boyd will be racing the No. 20 Hans Wiemann Chevrolet Silverado in part 2 of HairClub’s Hair Wars at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway this Friday, August 20. The race within the race pits Spencer Boyd against Tyler Hill for the second year.

“We had a lot of fun last year,” said Boyd. “Tyler and I had some good-natured jabbing going into Hair Wars 1, but this year we stepped it up a bit. We took the competitions off the track, but ultimately, I want to beat him on the track. My Hans Wiemann Silverado will be ready to do battle at my home track!”

Located in St. Louis, Hans Wiemann has been in the hair replacement and restoration business since 1965. They utilize the very latest cutting-edge technology to help people solve their hair problems. As one of the largest hair loss treatment centers in the country, they’ll find the right solution for you.

The stakes went pretty high last year when Jamie and Alex from 101 ESPN Sports Talk for St. Louis made a friendly wager on Hair Wars. Ending up on the wrong side of the wager, former St. Louis Blues hockey player, Jamie Rivers was given a mohawk while the camera was rolling.

Mike Nassar, President & CEO of HairClub®, commented on the event, “We have two great guys representing our brands as they battle for bragging rights for a whole year. I wish they both could win Hair Wars, but inevitably one will come out victorious. May the fastest hair win!”

Both HairClub and Han Wiemann are offering NASCAR fans $250 off select solutions and a free hair health checkup as a part of Hair Wars. Find a location near you at www.hairclub.com/find-a-center/ or https://hanswiemann.com/.

About Hans Wiemann

Hans Wiemann is a leader in hair restoration. Since 1958, Hans Wiemann have provided clients with a variety of hair restoration options to meet their needs including: hair systems, laser hair therapy and transplant surgeries. To learn more about our services visit https://HansHairLoss.com. You deserve to feel your best and Hans Wiemann can help!

About HairClub

Founded in 1976, HairClub is North America’s number one provider of hair regrowth, replacement, and restoration solutions. For over 40 years, HairClub has helped 600,000+ people regrow, replace, or restore hair that they love. HairClub has over 120 locations throughout the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico, and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tokyo-based Aderans Co. Ltd., the world’s leading provider of total hair loss solutions.