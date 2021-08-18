Rush Truck Centers/Cummins Racing: Chase Briscoe Michigan Advance

CHASE BRISCOE

Michigan Advance

No. 14 Rush Truck Centers/Cummins Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing

Event Overview

● Event: FireKeepers Casino 400 (Round 25 of 36)

● Time/Date: 3 p.m. EDT on Sunday, Aug. 22

● Location: Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn

● Layout: 2-mile oval

● Laps/Miles: 200 laps / 400 miles

● Stage Lengths: Stage 1: 60 laps / Stage 2: 60 laps / Final Stage: 80 laps

● TV/Radio: NBCSN/ MRN / SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Notes of Interest

● Chase Briscoe and the No. 14 Rush Truck Centers/Cummins Ford Mustang team for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) head to the Irish Hills for the 25th points-paying race of the NASCAR Cup Series season. Briscoe will make his first Cup Series start at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn during Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400. It will be his third overall NASCAR national series start at the 2-mile oval.

● While it has been two years since Briscoe last visited the track, he has plenty of experience to tap into as he has never finished outside of the top-10 there. In his lone NASCAR Xfinity Series start in 2019, Briscoe started 14th and finished seventh. Additionally, he finished ninth in his only NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start there in 2017, and second in the 2016 ARCA Menards Racing Series event.

● Longstanding SHR partner Rush Truck Centers returns to the No. 14 Ford Mustang alongside Cummins for Sunday’s event. All of the SHR cars travel from race to race in haulers from Rush Truck Centers, the premier service solutions provider to the commercial vehicle industry. Those haulers are supported by RushCare, which helps customers find the nearest Rush Truck Centers location, provides service concierge and technical support, schedules mobile service, dispatches roadside assistance, and more. Rush Truck Centers is the largest network of commercial vehicle dealerships in the United States with more than 100 locations across the country, and it takes pride in its integrated approach to customer needs – from vehicle sales to aftermarket parts, service and body shop operations, plus financing, insurance, leasing and rental, as well as alternate fuel systems and other vehicle technologies.

● Indiana-based Cummins, from car owner Tony Stewart’s hometown of Columbus, is a corporation of complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. It is best known for its diesel truck engines. Since its founding in 1919, Cummins now employs approximately 61,600 people and serves customers in about 190 countries and territories through a network of some 8,000 wholly owned and independent dealer and distributor locations.

● With 24 races complete in the Cup Series season, Briscoe is 22nd in the driver championship and leads the Rookie of the Year battle by 190 points over Anthony Alfredo.

Chase Briscoe, Driver of the No. 14 Rush Truck Centers/Cummins Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing:

Looking back at last weekend’s race at Indianapolis, you qualified on the front row, led laps and ran up front for most of the day. Talk a little about the improvement that continues for the No. 14 team.

“It was really cool for me to lead laps at Indianapolis in a Cup race and run up front around guys that have won tons of races in the Cup Series. My rookie season has been trying, and NASCAR is a humbling sport. It’s hard to come into a rookie season with this no-practice deal but, at the same time, you come into a new series and you always kind of question yourself if you belong here or if you deserve to be here, if you can do it at this level. This year has been hard from a results standpoint and you second guess yourself along the way. You have your ups and downs and it’s in the downs that you get down and out, sometimes. But it’s good to go and have a run like that and give myself the confidence to know that I’m capable of doing this and I can run up front with these guys. We need to do it on a more consistent basis but, when we do it right and the car is good and we make good calls, we are capable.”

Now we go from road course to a 2-mile speedway. Is there anything that can carry over to Michigan?

“From a confidence standpoint, yes. If I do end up in front at Michigan, I know I can run with these guys. I don’t have a ton of experience racing Martin Truex Jr., or these other guys who run up front every week. I don’t know their tendencies in certain situations, what they do and how they race. Now, if we get up there, I understand a little more how they’re going to run the restarts and protect their line. The 550 (horsepower) package hasn’t been our strong suit, but it’s a big weekend for Ford and we want to perform well. So, like I’ve said before, if we can hit all those things right, we are capable of running up front and that’s what we’ll try to do.”

No. 14 Rush Truck Centers/Cummins Team Roster

Primary Team Members

Driver: Chase Briscoe

Hometown: Mitchell, Indiana

Crew Chief: John Klausmeier

Hometown: Perry Hall, Maryland

Car Chief: Chad Haney

Hometown: Fairmont, West Virginia

Engineer: Mike Cook

Hometown: Annapolis, Maryland

Engineer: Marc Hendricksen

Hometown: Clinton, New Jersey

Spotter: Joe White

Hometown: Windsor, Virginia

Over-The-Wall Members

Front Tire Changer: Daniel Coffey

Hometown: Granite Falls, North Carolina

Rear Tire Changer: Chris Jackson

Hometown: Rock Hill, South Carolina

Tire Carrier: Jon Bernal

Hometown: Shelby, North Carolina

Jack Man: Brandon Banks

Hometown: High Point, North Carolina

Fuel Man: Justin Wilson

Hometown: Wise, Virginia

Road Crew Members

Underneath Mechanic: Stephen Gonzalez

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Front End Mechanic: J.D. Frey

Hometown: Ferndale, California

Interior Mechanic: Trevor Adams

Hometown: Naples, Florida

Tire Specialist: Keith Eads

Hometown: Arlington, Virginia

Engine Tuner: Jon Phillips

Hometown: Jefferson City, Missouri

Transporter Co-Driver: Todd Cable

Hometown: Shelby, North Carolina

Transporter Co-Driver: Glenn Funderburk

Hometown: Mint Hill, North Carolina