Roush Fenway Weekly Advance | Michigan
The NASCAR schedule heads north this weekend to the backyard of Ford and Jack Roush with 400 miles set for Sunday afternoon at Michigan International Speedway. Roush has 23 wins at MIS, including 13 in the NCS, the most of any on the circuit for the Hall of Fame owner.
FireKeepers Casino 400
Sunday, August 22 at 3 p.m. ET
NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90
- Ryan Newman, No. 6 ITsavvy Ford Mustang
- Chris Buescher, No. 17 Castrol Ford Mustang
Indy RC Recap, Michigan Preview
- In one of the wildest finishes in recent NASCAR history, both RFR drivers fought through the late chaos as Newman earned a 10th-place result in the Oscar Mayer Ford, while Buescher brought home the Castrol machine in 12th.
- Castrol is back on board Buescher’s No. 17 this weekend for its second-straight primary.
- ITsavvy makes its RFR primary debut at Michigan on Newman’s Ford. The brand has served as an associate on his machine in select races this season.
Home Sweet Home
Michigan International Speedway serves as ‘home’ for Jack Roush and Roush Fenway Racing, located just an hour from Roush Industries in Livonia, Michigan. MIS has naturally been one of the organization’s most successful tracks on the circuit, with the team earning a total of 23 wins across NASCAR’s three major touring series.
I Said Welcome to Detroit City
In 217 NCS starts at Michigan, Roush Fenway has recorded 13 wins, 56 top-fives and 102 top-10 finishes with 2,452 laps led. Former driver Greg Biffle earned the organization’s most recent victory in June 2013 after starting 19th and leading 48 laps. Biffle’s win was also the 1,000th NASCAR victory for Ford Performance.
Roush vs. Everybody Else
Roush Fenway’s 13 wins in the NCS at Michigan are the most of any track on the NCS schedule. Five different drivers have earned victories for Roush Fenway at the two-mile oval with former drivers Mark Martin and Biffle both taking the checkered flag on four separate occasions. Roush Fenway drivers Matt Kenseth (two), Carl Edwards (two) and Kurt Busch (one) have also gone to victory lane for the organization in Michigan.
Consistency in the Motor City
Michigan ranks first overall among all tracks that Roush Fenway has competed on in the NCS in top-five finishes, top-10 finishes and in average finish among tracks that they have run two or more races. Roush Fenway has recorded 56 top-fives, 102 top-10s and has an average finish of 14.4 at the two-mile oval.
Roush Fenway Michigan Wins
1990-2 Martin Cup
1993-2 Martin Cup
1993 Martin NXS
1995 Martin NXS
1997-2 Martin Cup
1998 Burton NXS
1998-1 Martin Cup
1999 Biffle Truck
2000 Biffle Truck
2002-1 KensethCup
2003-1 Busch Cup
2004-2 Biffle Cup
2005-1 Biffle Cup
2006-2 Kenseth Cup
2007-1 Edwards Cup
2007 Kvapil Truck
2008-2 Edwards Cup
2008 Edwards NXS
2008 Darnell Truck
2009 Braun Truck
2011 Edwards NXS
2012-2 Biffle Cup
2013-1 Biffle Cup