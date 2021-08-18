Roush Fenway Weekly Advance | Michigan

The NASCAR schedule heads north this weekend to the backyard of Ford and Jack Roush with 400 miles set for Sunday afternoon at Michigan International Speedway. Roush has 23 wins at MIS, including 13 in the NCS, the most of any on the circuit for the Hall of Fame owner.

FireKeepers Casino 400

Sunday, August 22 at 3 p.m. ET

NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

Ryan Newman, No. 6 ITsavvy Ford Mustang

Chris Buescher, No. 17 Castrol Ford Mustang

Indy RC Recap, Michigan Preview

In one of the wildest finishes in recent NASCAR history, both RFR drivers fought through the late chaos as Newman earned a 10th-place result in the Oscar Mayer Ford, while Buescher brought home the Castrol machine in 12th.

Castrol is back on board Buescher’s No. 17 this weekend for its second-straight primary.

ITsavvy makes its RFR primary debut at Michigan on Newman’s Ford. The brand has served as an associate on his machine in select races this season.

Home Sweet Home

Michigan International Speedway serves as ‘home’ for Jack Roush and Roush Fenway Racing, located just an hour from Roush Industries in Livonia, Michigan. MIS has naturally been one of the organization’s most successful tracks on the circuit, with the team earning a total of 23 wins across NASCAR’s three major touring series.

I Said Welcome to Detroit City

In 217 NCS starts at Michigan, Roush Fenway has recorded 13 wins, 56 top-fives and 102 top-10 finishes with 2,452 laps led. Former driver Greg Biffle earned the organization’s most recent victory in June 2013 after starting 19th and leading 48 laps. Biffle’s win was also the 1,000th NASCAR victory for Ford Performance.

Roush vs. Everybody Else

Roush Fenway’s 13 wins in the NCS at Michigan are the most of any track on the NCS schedule. Five different drivers have earned victories for Roush Fenway at the two-mile oval with former drivers Mark Martin and Biffle both taking the checkered flag on four separate occasions. Roush Fenway drivers Matt Kenseth (two), Carl Edwards (two) and Kurt Busch (one) have also gone to victory lane for the organization in Michigan.

Consistency in the Motor City

Michigan ranks first overall among all tracks that Roush Fenway has competed on in the NCS in top-five finishes, top-10 finishes and in average finish among tracks that they have run two or more races. Roush Fenway has recorded 56 top-fives, 102 top-10s and has an average finish of 14.4 at the two-mile oval.

Roush Fenway Michigan Wins

1990-2 Martin Cup

1993-2 Martin Cup

1993 Martin NXS

1995 Martin NXS

1997-2 Martin Cup

1998 Burton NXS

1998-1 Martin Cup

1999 Biffle Truck

2000 Biffle Truck

2002-1 KensethCup

2003-1 Busch Cup

2004-2 Biffle Cup

2005-1 Biffle Cup

2006-2 Kenseth Cup

2007-1 Edwards Cup

2007 Kvapil Truck

2008-2 Edwards Cup

2008 Edwards NXS

2008 Darnell Truck

2009 Braun Truck

2011 Edwards NXS

2012-2 Biffle Cup

2013-1 Biffle Cup