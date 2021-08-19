Richard Childress Racing at Michigan International Speedway… In 177 NASCAR Cup Series starts at the two-mile speedway, Richard Childress Racing has recorded three wins with drivers Dale Earnhardt (1987 & 1990) and Kevin Harvick (2010), 25 top-five and 59 top-10 finishes.

﻿In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, the Welcome, N.C. organization is the defending race winner with Tyler Reddick (2019), while also capturing three additional victories with Kevin Harvick (2003), Paul Menard (2014), and Austin Dillon (2018), 13 top-five and 28 top-10 results in a total of 49 starts.

Catch the Action… The NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Michigan 250 at Michigan International Speedway will be televised live Saturday, August 21, beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and will be broadcast live on the Motor Radio Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

The NASCAR Cup Series’ Michigan 400 at Michigan International Speedway will be televised live Sunday, August 22, beginning at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and will be broadcast live on the Motor Radio Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.



Austin Dillon and the No. 3 BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Inhalation Aerosol Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Michigan International Speedway… In 17 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Michigan International Speedway, Dillon boasts two top-five and five top-10 finishes. He is a former winner at the track in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

BREZTRI AEROSPHERE™ (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Sponsors the No. 3 at Atlanta… BREZTRI is an AstraZeneca product and the sponsor of No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Michigan International Speedway with Austin Dillon.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

What are your thoughts on Michigan International Speedway?

“We had a strong Chevy at Michigan International Speedway last year, and I expect the same this year. I’m really looking forward to the race. Michigan is a place we’ve run well at in the past, and it’s a place we’ve circled to try and win and lock ourselves into the NASCAR Playoffs.

Fans haven’t been able to see a race at Michigan in person in two years. Talk about the experience of racing there and what you are looking forward to?

“Michigan has been a fun race for us on the No. 3 team the last couple of years, so we always circle it. We are really focused on this one and the points situation we’re in, we like going to places where we’ve had success in the past. Everybody at RCR has put a lot of focus on our car for that weekend, knowing it’s a good place for us. We’d like to go there and show out for our partners at Dow and Chevrolet since they are based in Michigan. Chevrolet is in Detroit and Dow is based out of Midland, so it’s always good to put on a show for everyone that helps us get to the track each and every weekend. We’re also looking forward to spending time with our friends at AstraZeneca since this is a big race for BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Inhalation Aerosol.”

You’ve been hitting the gym pretty hard. What does that do for your mentality in a high-pressure situation?

“Hopefully, in any situation in the car, you feel good. You don’t want to have a point where you don’t feel strong enough to be the same driver every lap. Anytime you can put yourself in a better situation with your heart rate and everything, health-wise, I think it’s better. You are more clear, mentally. I’ve been back at the gym with our trainer and it’s a little more based on what I do in the car and staying more mobile and keeping my body right, so I’m stretched out and feel good when I get in the race car. Healthy is a good thing.”

Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Chevy Accessories Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Michigan International Speedway… In two previous NASCAR Cup Series starts at Michigan International Speedway, Reddick’s best finish is 18th in August 2020. The two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion is a former winner at Michigan in the Xfinity Series (2019). He has also made a pair of NASCAR Truck Series starts at the track.

About Chevrolet… Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world's largest car brands.

TYLER REDDICK QUOTES:

The NASCAR Playoffs battle is really heating up. What are your thoughts following Indianapolis Motor Speedway with two more races remaining in the regular season?

“It’s an interesting place to be, with myself and my teammate, Austin Dillon, fighting for points and in that cutline situation. Looking back on it, I think Indy was tough. If we could have both just agreed not to go after stage points, I think we both could have had really strong chances at top-10s and good finishes, and maybe even going for the win. With the way the race played out and seeing all of the carnage that took place, I think we would have had a different strategy going in if we would have known. It was nice to get the stage points. Those Playoff points will be good to have if we can survive the next two weeks.”

Fast, two-mile track at Michigan. Your thoughts heading into the race?

“I don’t know, honestly. I’ve been really focused on these road course races. Trying to get up to speed on what we’re going to have for a racing surface. The last time the sport did anything surface-wise to a track was at Nashville Superspeedway when we put the resin down, so I am curious to see if the track is getting left alone or if anything is going to be applied. The resin seemed to work really well when we raced at Nashville Superspeedway on that concrete oval.”

You’re a former winner at Michigan International Speedway…

“Yeah, it was really fun the last time we ran a NASCAR Xfinity Series car there. We were able to find Victory Lane with RCR, so I’m excited to be heading back to Michigan. I’ll be in both the NASCAR Cup Series car and I’m racing an Xfinity Series car for Our Motorsports. I’m excited to get back to Michigan and get some laps in both cars. Running the Xfinity Series race will hopefully be an advantage for Sunday and provide a way for me to get some insight into the characteristics of this tire with whatever application they decide to put on the track. I’m just excited to get back to Michigan. I forget that I haven’t run a Xfinity Series car there since I won in 2019. It’s just a neat place. A lot of power, and fighting dirty air is wild. It should be a fun trip.”

Myatt Snider and the No. 2 Superior Essex Chevrolet Camaro at Michigan International Speedway… While Snider will make his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Michigan International Speedway this Saturday, the 26-year-old driver has competed in one NASCAR Truck Series and two ARCA Menards Series events at the Irish Hills track.

About Superior Essex… Superior Essex is the parent brand of Essex Furukawa Magnet Wire, Superior Essex Communications, and Essex Brownell. It has over 3,000 employees in 11 countries, on three continents. Superior Essex is the leading, global provider of magnet wire and is on the forefront of communications fiber application as well as Power over Ethernet (PoE) technology.

MYATT SNIDER QUOTE:

In the last half dozen races, you have captured three top-10 finishes. What does that say about you and your team right now?

“We absolutely are starting to gain momentum right now. I think that’s what the Olympic break helped me realize – that I needed to build some momentum and make sure we are establishing a good order of things going into the playoffs. I think we did that this past weekend in Indianapolis, while showcasing the speed our No. 2 team has on road courses. I’m really proud of Andy Street and everyone at Richard Childress Racing for bringing great Chevrolet Camaros to the track each week. We have been jiving as a team, I’ve been more focused, and have also been working with Tyler Reddick and Austin Dillon to help me learn things I may not know. Those relationships have been invaluable to my progression as a driver and I can’t wait to get behind the wheel of our Superior Essex Chevrolet this Saturday in Michigan.”