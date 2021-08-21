CHEVY NTT INDYCAR SERIES – WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY RACEWAY: WILL POWER WINS 63RD CAREER NTT P1 AWARD

CHEVROLET RACING IN NTT INDYCAR SERIES

BOMMARITO AUTOMOTIVE GROUP 500

WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY RACEWAY, MADISON, ILLINOIS

TEAM CHEVY – WILL POWERS WINS NTT P1 AWARD

AUGUST 21, 2021

MADISON, ILL (August 21,2021) – For the 63rd time in his NTT INDYCAR Series career, Will Power will lead the field to the green flag.

With a scorching two-lap average of 180.618 MPH, Power grabbed his first NTT P1 Award of the season behind the wheel of his No. 12 Verizon 5G Team Penske Chevrolet. Today’s pole puts Power within four of the all-time record held by Mario Andretti – 67 career total.

Chevrolet drivers captured four of the top five starting positions and five of the top-10 for tonight’s race. Josef Newgarden, No. 2 Sonsio Team Penske Chevrolet will start second with teammate Simon Pagenaud, No. 22 Menards Chevrolet alongside in third.

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet will roll of fifth and his teammate, Felix Rosenqvist, No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet will start in 10th position.

OTHER CHEVROLET QUALIFIERS:

﻿11th Scott McLaughlin

19th Sebastien Bourdais

21st Conor Daly

22nd Ed Carpenter

23rd Rinus Veekay

24th Dalton Kellett

NBCSN will telecast the 260-lap Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at 8 p.m. ET Saturday, Aug. 21. The race will also be broadcast live on INDYCAR Radio Network affiliates, Sirius 211, XM 205, Indycar.com, and on the INDYCAR Mobile app powered by NTT DATA.

WILL POWER QUOTE:

YOU WON THE POLE WITH MISSING A SHIFT. IMAGINE WHAT YOU COULD HAVE DONE IF YOU’D HAD A CLEAN LAP. I’M KIDDING. CONGRATULATIONS

“Well yeah, that one would have been just a little bit quicker. But I’m certainly stoked, man. Anything I get these days I’m so happy because the field is so fierce and so tough. Another number that’s closer to the goal. I thought if I didn’t get one this year it was going to be very tough to ever beat that record. But we could get it, we could get it.”

YOU’RE WITHIN SNIFFING DISTANCE, RIGHT?

“Yeah, if I get another pole this year I’d be like, there’s a chance I could get it.”

WHAT ABOUT FINISHING SEASONS STRONG, IS THAT HAPPENING AGAIN THIS YEAR?

“Yeah, I don’t know but I hope so. It gives a lot of confidence to the team after last week then this. In myself as well as I’ve struggled a little bit this year. So yeah, I hope so.”

