EVENT PREVIEW: Wright Motorsports Ready for Redemption at Laguna Seca

SALINAS, Calif., (May 8, 2024) – Two weeks have passed since Wright Motorsports suffered a heartbreaking incident at the Grand Prix of Long Beach, when the No. 120 Porsche 911 GT3 R was taken out of the competition just eight laps into the race. This weekend, they return to the competition in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, eager to rebound with round four of the GTD class season, the MOTUL Course de Monterey, at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and continue their strong start to the season, May 10 – 12.

“Long Beach was a tough pill to swallow,” said Team Owner John Wright. “We had strong pace and the guys worked so hard, as they always do, to come out swinging. Unfortunately, there was nothing we could do to avoid the incident. Since that moment, we’ve been focused on Laguna Seca. The car is fixed, the drivers are ready, and the crew is prepared. Laguna is an amazing track, and we know the Porsche will do well here.”

The team last won at the circuit in 2022, showing their prowess on the famed circuit. The track has a rich history dating back to 1957, making it one of the oldest racing circuits in the United States. Its technical and challenging layout mixed with exciting elevation changes demands precision from the drivers, and always delivers exciting racing for the fans.

Continuing with various developments around the course, WeatherTech Raceway was recently repaved last June. The investment into the facility upkeep brings a new excitement to the IMSA race event, and competitors will be eager to see what the new track surface can deliver.

Friday afternoon will host the weekend’s sole practice session, while practice two, qualifying, and the free, series-wide autograph session will be held on Saturday. The MOTUL Course de Monterey will run for two hours and 40-minutes on Sunday, May 12, beginning at 12:40 PM ET. It will steam live domestically from start to finish on Peacock, while international fans can stream live on imsa.com/tvlive. Fans who desire every minute of on-track action can listen to live commentary from IMSA Radio on imsaradio.com. Full event schedules are available on imsa.com.

Adam Adelson

I’m ecstatic to be racing again at Laguna Seca, and for the first time in GT3 machinery! I’ve had a love/hate relationship with this place, with most of my issues coming from the old degrading asphalt it used to have, so I’m especially excited considering the re-pave!

Also, Laguna Seca is the track where I participated in my first-ever race, so coming back here in the WeatherTech Sportscar Championship just under four years later makes it even more special for me. The hunger for success in this series is something that the whole team shares and I can’t wait to see what we can achieve.

Elliott Skeer

Back to the ‘Best Coast’ for another home-ish race! This should be a fun weekend with a lot of learning as we have not experienced the new surface yet. Ultimately, it’s another rep for Adam and myself in the IMSA sprint format and we are going into it with open minds, while of course trying to fly the Porsche flag as high as possible.

EVENT SCHEDULE | ALL TIMES PACIFIC

Friday, May 10

1:15 PM – 2:45 PM Practice 1

Saturday, May 11

9:15 AM – 10:45 AM Practice 2

12:00 PM – 12:30 PM Autograph Session

4:35 PM – 4:50 PM Qualifying

Sunday, May 12

12:10 PM – 2:50 PM Motul Course de Monterey

