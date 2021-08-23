Kody King Earns First Stock Car Victory

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – (Aug. 23, 2021) – Kody King secured his first victory in a full-bodied stock car Saturday evening by earning a visit to victory lane at Iowa’s Hawkeye Down Speedway.

King, racing in the Hawkeye Downs Late Model division, started the evening by qualifying fourth overall. He then drove to victory in his heat race, which led to a third-place starting position in the 25-lap main event.

The Iowa driver wasted little time, taking the lead on the second lap. He led the remainder of the distance, though it wasn’t without drama as a pair of cautions with 12 and four laps left made King work for it.

King was able to survive both restarts, emerging from a final four-lap shootout to secure his first late model victory as he prepares for a full season of racing in 2022 with Lee Faulk Racing and Development.

“I’m so excited, this means so much to me,” said the 14-year-old King, who just returned to racing after breaking two bones in his left wrist in a moped accident. “That last restart really had me worried, but I took everything I’ve learned up to this point and made sure I got the best restart I could and it worked out.

“Thanks to my family for sticking behind after my injury and thanks to Port City Racecars, Northern Racing Products, Wiley X and MPM Marketing for the support. We’ve got a few more races this year, so hopefully we can win a few more races before the end of the year.”

