Choosing your sunglasses: How should you do it?

Too often chosen on the basis of their aesthetics, sunglasses do not always play their primary role: to protect the eyes from UVA and UVB rays. But how do you choose the prescription sunglasses that will perfectly suit your needs?

A short guide to survival in a world of colors and shapes

First, be aware that bright sunlight can affect your eyes. Exposure to too much visible light can damage the retina and cause permanent vision loss. In addition, UVA and UVB rays increase the risk of cataracts, which is a gradual clouding of the lens. You should therefore protect your eyes, even if the sky is partly cloudy.

Ideally, your sunglasses should protect you from the intense light of the daylight without interfering with your vision. And this is where the choice gets complicated. In fact, you should read the label carefully before purchasing it. Do they protect you against UVB rays, the most harmful? Are the lenses made of glass, plastic?

Protection

We classify sunglasses into three distinct categories.

The so-called aesthetic glasses

– Their lenses are lightly tinted.

– They block up to 60% of visible light and UVA rays, depending on the shade and degree of coloring chosen.

– They filter between 87.5% and 95% of UVB rays.

– This type of glasses is not recommended for driving. They cannot, in most cases, limit the glare attributable to the star of the day.

All-purpose glasses

– Suitable for driving in the sun

– They block between 60 and 92% of UVA rays and visible light.

– Lenses, made of plastic or glass, reduce UVB rays by 95% to 99%.

Special purpose glasses

– They are particularly recommended for long exposure to the sun and in a particular context, for example, fishing.

– They are ideal for outings near bodies of water, on white-sand beaches, or during winter outings when the sun “beats down” on the snow.

– They block 98.5% of UVA rays and 97% of visible light.

– In addition, they filter 99% of UVB rays. Too dark, they are not suitable for driving.

Ideally, your sunglasses should protect you from blue light, which is the most harmful. It is the one that may dazzle you during extended stays on water or snow. They are generally gray, brown, or green in color, with a medium to dark intensity.

Plastic lenses

Ideally, the lenses of your sunglasses should be glass. You will then have to pay the price or get tinted glasses adjusted to your eyesight. As this material is less resistant than plastic, it breaks more easily. In addition, these glasses are generally heavier. A lot of sunglasses will be offered plastic lenses. You will then need to select those that are coated with a coating that protects against scratches.

Some plastic lenses offer a higher level of distortion. Avoid them. To determine the level, put on the chosen glasses and look at a rectangle. Move your head up and down and left to right. If the lines seem to warp, put the sunglasses back in the shelf. Otherwise, they offer little distortion. Choose them!