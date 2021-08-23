Search
RCR Post Race Report – Michigan 400

Austin Dillon’s Strong Run in the No. 3 BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Inhalation Aerosol Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE Stalled by On-Track Incident at Michigan International Speedway

Finish: 36th
Start: 26th
Points: 13th

“We came to Michigan International Speedway with the mentality that this would be a make-or-break race for the No. 3 BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Inhalation Aerosol team, and boy did we bring a rocket. I am so proud of everyone at RCR and ECR for everything they put into this Chevy. We came close to winning Stage 1. In Stage 2, I was trying to get as many Stage points as I could get and did a good job of side-drafting and came down to the apron. After the Start/Finish Line, I was starting to come up off the apron because it’s so rough down there. Since the stage was over, I figured by that point the No. 2 car would have given me a little room. He didn’t and it ruined our race. I don’t know why it happened, really. He just held me down there a bit too long. I’m thankful that the good Lord kept me safe today because that was a heck of a wreck. I hate it for BREZTRI and my guys, most of all. They built a rocket ship. They really wanted this one, and I did too. I think we would have had a shot to do something at the end with our race car. It’s the best race car we’ve brought to the track at RCR this year, I feel like. It’s a bummer but we’ve got Daytona left to try and win to secure a spot in the NASCAR Playoffs.”

-Austin Dillon

NASCAR Playoff Hopes Still Alive For Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Chevy Accessories Team After Up-And-Down Day at Michigan International Speedway

Finish: 29th
Start: 14th
Points: 11th

“Today was an up and down race for our Chevy Accessories team. I thought our car had good speed early and would have easily finished inside the top-10 with the lap times I was posting. During the beginning portion of the race, we lost track position and fought most of the race to get back. The car was a bit too tight in traffic, but Randall Burnett and the guys kept making it better. In the closing laps, I made it four-wide on the bottom, but I lost momentum, slid up on the track and lost a ton of positions. We avoided damage there, but unfortunately with less than 10 laps to go, my right rear tire was cut down and I spun. We were forced to pit under green for four tires and that cost us a solid finish. There is one race left at Daytona and we will give it everything we have as a team to get our No. 8 Chevrolet into the NASCAR Playoffs.”

-Tyler Reddick



