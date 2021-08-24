CLEAN HARBORS/SAFETY-KLEEN TO GIVE AWAY NASCAR DRIVING EXPERIENCE AT GLASS CITY 200; POSTS WINNERS BONUSES FOR RACERS

Race fans that attend Toledo Speedway’s Glass City 200 Saturday, September 18 will have the chance to win a NASCAR Driving Experience and an item autographed by The King, Richard Petty, courtesy of Clean Harbors and Safety-Kleen.

Clean Harbors and Safety-Kleen, the leading provider of environmental services, parts washers and performance oil products, will staff a booth in the spectator concourse at Toledo, where fans can enter into the drawing to win a NASCAR Driving Experience that is held at several speedways throughout the country. The other giveaway will be an item personally autographed by Richard Petty.

In addition to the Fan Give-Away at the Glass City 200, Clean Harbors and Safety-Kleen has created a Winner’s bonus program that will award $250 to the winners of four (4) Outlaw Super Late Model events in the Midwest leading up to the Glass City race; The Kalamazoo Klash at Kalamazoo Speedway August 18 (winner Tyler Roahrig); the Mudslinger 100 at the Auto City Speedway in Clio, MI August 28; the Harvest 100 at the Corrigan Oil (Lansing, MI) Speedway September 5 and the Dixie Classic at the Birch Run, MI Speedway September 11.

The winners of each of these races will receive a $250 bonus, should they file a paid pre-entry and compete at Toledo in the Glass City Outlaw Super Late Model race September 18.

“We are very pleased to announce the addition of Clean Harbors and Safety Kleen to our list of growing sponsors for the Glass City 200,” noted Ron Drager, Owner and Promoter of the track. “We look forward to September 18 and this signature event of the track. Our thanks to Clean Harbors and Safety-Kleen for involving the fans as well as posting awards for our racers.”

A pair of 100 lap contests are on the slate for the annual event, as the ARCA/CRA Super Series Powered by Jeg’s stock-bodied Late Models and the Outlaw-bodied Super Late Models hit the track in separate 100 lap feature races. CRA’s Junior Late Models, featuring tomorrow’s rising stars in full-bodied cars, will also be in action, with the Toledo event serving as their Season Championship.

The time schedule and ticket information for the event can be found at www.toledospeedway.com. Click on the race date for the schedule for the day; for tickets, which go on sale August 25, click on the Buy Tickets Now button on the right margin of the home page.

The race has a new start time of 5 p.m. The track phone number is 419-727-1100.