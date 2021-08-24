TR3 Grows to Two Cars for Road America

Fuentes joins lineup, TR3 Racing expands to Am class for SRO at Road America

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (24 August 2021) – TR3 Racing will step up its SRO competition program this weekend with a new Pro-Am lineup in Fanatec GT World Challenge America presented by AWS. The team will grow to a two-car program with a new Am class entry at the high-speed Wisconsin circuit, as well as integrating a GT America outing on the weekend.

Multi-time SRO champion Martin Fuentes will co-drive with Giacomo Altoe in the No. 9 TR3 Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3 in the Pro-Am class of the GT World Challenge America.

Bill Sweedler and John Megrue will co-drive TR3’s No. 10 Lamborghini in the Am class of the lead series, while Megrue will also drive the No. 10 Lamborghini in the companion GT America sprints, running in the SRO3 Masters category.

TR3 is currently seventh in the Pro Am Standings, with Altoe’s best finish fourth in Round 3 at Circuit of The Americas.

“I am really looking forward to racing with TR3 in America again,” Altoe said. “I missed the last round at VIR because of my clash with the Nurburgring 24. I will be together with Martin, who has had a lot of success in this championship in the last few years. He has potential to do a really good job. I’m also looking forward to learning a new track in America, so I am pumped for this race.”

Fuentes captured his third-consecutive and fifth-career championship in the GT World Challenge America in 2020, ahead of making the move to Lamborghini in 2021. He won nine races in 2016 (including seven in a row); 13 races in sweeping both the Sprint GTA and SprintX Am crowns in 2018; and was a nine-race-winning champion for Squadra Corse last year.

The track is one that Fuentes has featured on, having won SRO races at Road America in both 2019 and 2020. Fuentes has competed for TR3 in a pair of Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America races in 2021, placing third and fourth at Virginia International Raceway.

“I’m very happy to announce I will be joining with TR3 Racing again,” Fuentes said. “We’ve had some really good success and now a new experience with a new car driving the Lamborghini. Giaccomo has a great reputation as a driver and I’m looking forward to finishing these last few races and getting back on that podium with the TR3 team.”

TR3 Returns to Am Championship

In 2020, TR3 Racing finished second in the Amateur Teams championship in 2020 GT World Challenge America. The team entered two races, winning both rounds at VIR, with Megrue and Sweedler leading the class in the No. 31 Ferrari 488 GT3. The experienced duo return to the team this weekend and will look to take the fight to the Am class podium at Road America.

Weekend Schedule

The Road America weekend opens on Friday with a pair of 45-minute practice sessions for GT World Challenge America beginning at 10:35 a.m. and 3:50 p.m. (all times CT). There will also be a pair of 15-minute GT America practices at 9:05 a.m. and 1:35 p.m.

Back-to-back World Challenge America 15-minute qualifying sessions begin at 8:50 a.m. on Saturday to set the grids for the respective races, while GT America qualifying is at 10:10 a.m. The opening 90-minute World Challenge America race begins at 1:15 p.m. on Saturday, with the second race, Round 8 of the season, on Sunday at 2:15 p.m. The two 15-minute GT America races are at 4:15 p.m. on Saturday and 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.

