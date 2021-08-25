TICKETS NOW ON SALE FOR TOLEDO’S GLASS CITY, USAC SILVER CROWN EVENTS

Toledo, OH: Tickets go on sale today for Toledo Speedway’s 2 remaining events on the 2021 schedule-the Glass City 200 Saturday, September 18 and the Sunday, October 10 Hemelgarn/Super Fitness Rollie Beale Classic 100 for the USAC Silver Crown Series.

Advance tickets are available online at www.toledospeedway.com or by calling the track at 419-727-1100. All seating is general admission for both events. Tickets for each race are $25 for adults, children 6-12 are $5 and under 6 are free. Please add $1 per ticket for online purchases. The advance sale ends at 5 p.m. the Friday prior to each race date.

Central Transport will return as the title sponsor of the 33rd running of the Glass City 200. The prestigious race is set for Saturday, September 18 at the fast ½ mile paved oval. The Hampton Inn and Courtyard by Marriott, and DTS Drive Train Specialists, will be the presenting sponsors for the track’s signature event.

A pair of 100 lap contests are on the slate for the annual event, as the ARCA/CRA Super Series Powered by Jeg’s stock-bodied Late Models and the Outlaw-bodied Super Late Models hit the track in separate 100 lap feature races. CRA’s Junior Late Models, featuring tomorrow’s rising stars in full-bodied cars, will also be in action, with the Toledo event serving as their Season Championship.

Spectator gates open will open at 12:30 p.m. Race time is set for 5 p.m. The complete time schedule is posted on the webpage;click on the race date. A rain date of Sunday, September 19 at 1 p.m. has been established should weather be an issue.

The USAC Silver Crown Series 100 lap feature is the only open-wheel event at Toledo this season. The Toledo race will determine the 2021 National Silver Crown Champion.

The 2021 Toledo Speedway season champions for the ARCA R & M Recycling Late Model Sportsman and The Vault ARCA Factory Stocks will also be determined October 10 for the Sunday afternoon contest.

The ticket office opens at 11:30 a.m. on race day, as well as the spectator gates. Practice begins at 11:30 a.m. and racing begins at 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon, October 10. There is no rain date for this race.