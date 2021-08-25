A THREE-RACE SPRINT FOR LOUIS-PHILIPPE DUMOULIN THIS WEEKEND

Events Lafleur 75 (ICAR) | Canadian Tire 150 & Budweiser 150 (Autodrome Chaudière) Tracks ICAR (Mirabel, Québec) – Routier | Autodrome Chaudière – Ovale (Vallée-Jonction, Québec) Dates / Televison (EDT) · ICAR: RDS2 – Saturday, September 11, 2:30 pm | TSN – Sunday, September 5, 4:30 pm· Autodrome Chaudière: RDS2 – Friday, September 17, 9:30 pm | TSN – Saturday, September 11,1:00 pm On-Track Schedule (EDT) /Race Center · ICAR – Saturday August28: Practice 10:25 am | Qualifying 12:55 pm | Race 4:00 pm· Autodrome Chaudière – Sunday August 29: Practice 12:30 pm | Qualifying 15:00 pm |Race 1 6:00 pm | Race 2 7:40 pm Canada: TSN.ca and on TSN app | United States: TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold | Live Timing: nascar.ca/race-center/

Trois-Rivieres (Quebec, Canada), August 25, 2021 – Louis-Philippe Dumoulin and the #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare team are back on track for a three-race weekend on August 28 and 29. On Saturday, they will be at the ICAR road course for the Lafleur 75 and on Sunday, on the oval at the Autodrome Chaudière for the Canadian Tire 150 and the Budweiser 150. Louis-Philippe Dumoulin comes to ICAR after a convincing start to the season as he is in third place in the 2021 NASCAR Pinty’s Championship points race.

The man who started his career and won several races and championships on road courses feels at home on the ICAR road course. Louis-Philippe Dumoulin has evolved since his NASCAR Canada debut in 2009 and has now had great success on oval tracks, where his analytical approach and self-discipline allow him to get the most out of his #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare car.

“Three races, two tracks, one on a road course and two on an oval, make for a vitally important weekend for the championship. For ICAR, the set-up we used at Trois-Rivières Grand Prix will work just as well on this track and we are looking forward to it. In addition, we will be able to take advantage of the lessons learned in past events on the small oval of the Autodrome Chaudière, as we have obtained good results there in the past. After these three events, we will be at the halfway point of the season and we are ready to make the most of this intense weekend”, underlines the man who was inducted into the Canadian Motorsport Hall of Fame last fall.

2021 RESULTS

Event Date RoadOval LP Dumoulin Start Finish Pos.Points Sunset Speedway sunsetspeedway.ca 01-08 O 311 63 2/79 Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières gp3r.ca 15-08 R 1 5 3/119 Circuit ICARicarexperience.ca 28-08 R Autodrome Chaudière autodromechaudiere.com 29-08 O Canadian Tire Motorsport Park canadiantiremotorsportpark.com 04-09 R 05-09 Flamboro Speedway flamborospeedway.ca 12-09 O Delaware Speedway delawarespeedway.com 26-09 O

ABOUT PARTNERS

WeatherTech is committed to designing, engineering and manufacturing the finest products possible for your vehicle, home and your pet. From the industry leading FloorLiner to the 100% non-toxic Pet Feeding System, WeatherTech has dedicated itself to exceed customer expectations of quality, craftsmanship and environmental sustainability for over 30 years. To see the full line of automotive, home and pet products that are guaranteed for life, visit weathertech.ca.

Groupe Bellemare is a 3rd generation family business that has been serving clients since 1959. Today, the company has more than 500 employees and provides them with an innovative work environment facilitating work-family balance and a healthy and safe quality of life. With over a half century of experience and its sustained R&D efforts, the Company offers high-quality products and services in areas as diverse as concrete, abrasives and minerals, dimensional load transportation, and recycling. Groupe Bellemare is also very involved in its industry and attaches great importance to its social and environmental role as a member of the business community. Groupe Bellemare makes a positive contribution to the quality of life of citizens in the communities it serves by supporting numerous social causes and promoting local purchasing through its responsible procurement practices. groupebellemare.com

Dumoulin Competition. Jean-François and Louis-Philippe Dumoulin founded the Dumoulin Competition Race Team in 2009. Working with financial, marketing, logistics and sports management experts, they built up a solid business structure. Dumoulin Competition prepares its on race cars in-house since 2016. Their motto: “Passion – Performance – Partnerships” expresses their will to perform on the track and offer their partners maximum visibility and profitability in return for their commitment. Their vision: To become Canada’s leader in motorsports through track performance, entrepreneurial and human values dumoulincompetition.com

SUMMARY – HIGHLIGHTS IN LOUIS-PHILIPPE DUMOULIN’S CAREER

NASCAR Pinty’s Series

· Inducted into the Canadian Motorsport Hall of Fame (2020) for his outstanding contribution.

· In 2020, the sanitary situation forced the NASCAR Pinty’s Series to present only 6 races in the “Pinty’s FanCave Challenge”. Louis-Philippe Dumoulin scored 1 win and 3 top-5 finishes.

· 2019: Third in driver and owner championships (2 wins, 4 podium, and eight top-5 finishes from 13 events).

· 2018: Champion (3 victories, 7 podiums, 2 poles, eight top-5 in 13 events). Saw his name added for the second time to the NASCAR Hall of Fame (Charlotte, NC) / Wins“Driver of the Year” and “Best Performing Driver” awards.

· 2017: Fourth in the driver championship (3 podiums, nine top-5 and eleven top-10 finishes from 13 events).

· 2016: Joint fourthin the driver championship (4 podiums, six top-5 and seven top-10 finishes from 12 events).

· 2015: Fourth in the driver championship (2 podiums, six top-5 and nine top-10 finishes from 11 events).

· 2014: Champion (2 victories, 5 podiums and nine top-5 finish from 11 events). Saw his name added to the NASCAR Hall of Fame (Charlotte, NC) / Awarded the “Driver Of the Year”, “Best Performing Driver” and “Gilles-Villeneuve” awards.

· 2013: Fifth in the driver championship (2 victories, 3 podiums, four top-5s, six top-10s and five-time top-3 grid positions from 12 events).

· 2012: Sixth in the driver championship (1 pole, three top-5 and seven top-10 finishes from 12 events).

· 2011: Rookie of the year.

Rallying and Road Racing

· 2015: Participated in FIA World Rallycross Championship round in Canada (Grand Prix of Trois-Rivieres).

· 2012: Second in class in the 12 Hours of Sebring (American Le Mans Series – GT3 Cup). The only Canadian driver on the podium.

· 2004 to today: Front runner in the Grand-Am and Rolex Sports Car series, in Porsche, Ferrari and Daytona Prototype cars – Races in the 12 Hours of Sebring / and the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA events.

· 2002: Champion in the Canadian Formula Ford Championship.

· 2001: Awarded the ‘’Gilles-Villeneuve’’ and ‘’Quartz’’ trophies.

· Records: Holder since 2002 of Formula Ford Series records for most victories (6) and most pole positions (7) in a single season.

