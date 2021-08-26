Toledo Speedway: All Set to Host Central Transport Glass City 200 and USAC Silver Crown This Year

Toledo in Ohio is a bustling city that is well known for its glass industry and auto assembly. The area is sought after for its blend of culture, opportunity, accessibility, and tourist spots. There’s everything here for tourists from restaurants, indoor and outdoor malls, movie theaters, and sports arenas.

Speaking of sports arenas, Toledo is known for its local racing track called Toledo Speedway. The racetrack is ​​jointly owned by Roy Mott and ARCA President Ron Drager. The track plays host to multiple exciting races across the calendar year and is one of the city’s most exciting attractions.

The racetrack recently hosted the Central Avenue Truck Parts School Bus Figure 8 race and the RCA Menards Series Herr’s Potato Chips 200, both of which are marquee events.

Now, it’s gearing up to host two more exciting races called Central Transport Glass City 200 and USAC Silver Crown. The former will kickstart in September, whereas the latter is scheduled in October. Here’s what you need to know about both these events.

Event Dates and Tickets

Toledo Speedway has opened the bookings for the remaining two events for 2021 recently, starting August 25th. These two events are the Glass City 200 and Hemelgarn/Super Fitness Rollie Beale Classic 100 as part of the USAC Silver Crown series.

Besides opening the ticketing for these events, the race track has also confirmed the dates for these events. The Glass City 200 will take place on September 18th. However, the Toledo radar is known for predicting heavy rains on the major race days; therefore, the organizers have set September 19th as a rain date if the race has to be postponed due to rains.

On the other hand, the Hemelgarn/Super Fitness Rollie Beale Classic 100 for the USAC Silver Crown Series will be hosted on October 10th, but there is no backup rain date for this race as the weather is favorable that time of the year.

The online ticket bookings are now open on the official website of the Toledo Speedway – www.toledospeedway.com. Racing fans can also call the racetrack on 419-727-1100 to book tickets in advance.

The pricing of tickets for each race is $25 for adults. As for children, those above six years of age and under 12 will be charged $5 for the entry. Additionally, an extra $1 will be charged to those booking the tickets online.

The Toledo Speedway will continue selling tickets up until 5 pm till the Friday before each race date. Bear in mind that seatings will be through general admission for both races.

Central Transport Glass City 200

As mentioned before, the Glass City 200 event will be held on September 18th, with September 19th being a backup date in case of rains. This year is the 33rd installment of the Glass City 200 event.

For the event, Central Transport has been signed up again as the title sponsor. Additionally, Hampton Inn and Courtyard by Marriott, and DTS Drive Train Specialist are the presenting sponsors for the signature race at the event.

The Central Transport Glass City 200 will host two 100-lap contests. The first will be the ARCA/CRA Super Series. This one will witness Jeg’s stock-bodied late models and the outlaw-bodied super late models competing in 100-lap feature races.

The second event will be CRA’s Junior Late Models, which will feature up-and-coming race drivers competing for the championship. Notably, the Toledo event is also the season championship for this particular race.

The Toledo Speedway will open the spectator gates at 12.30 pm on race day, while the race will commence at 5 pm.

USAC Silver Crown Series

Coming to the year’s last major event, the USAC Silver Crown Series 100-lap race will be hosted in October, more specifically on October 10th. There’s no backup date for this particular event since Toledo doesn’t experience much rain in that time period.

Notably, this race is the only open-wheel event scheduled at the Toledo Speedway this season. It holds extra significance since the winner of the race will be the 2021 National Silver Crown champion.

The ticket office will open at 11.30 am on race day, along with the spectator gates. The practice session starts at 11.30 am, while the actual race will kick off at 2 pm.

It’s pretty clear that Toledo has some exciting prospects for the racing fans in the country. With a season championship and national championship lined up during the next couple of months, the city will be buzzing with racers and racing enthusiasts for a while.