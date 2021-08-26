4 Reasons to Get Behind the Bars of an ATV

In common parlance, “behind bars” means something completely different. But to an avid ATVer, getting behind the bars means trekking into the backcountry with mud rushing up the sides of the vehicle and cool wind in your face.

Racecar enthusiasts looking for a substitute thrill when they aren’t burning around a track would do well to try ATVing. There are a few differences between the two pastimes, but they share similarities – namely, the exhilaration of controlling a roaring beast of a vehicle.

In this post, let’s count down the advantages of ATVing. If you’re interested in taking your vehicle off the road this summer, consider these four reasons to take the plunge.

Get into It Easily and Inexpensively

Firstly, ATVing doesn’t have the same cost barrier to entry as other automotive hobbies. You don’t need an expensive race car or a costly private plane to get started. You just need an ATV (which you can easily find for under $10,000) and access to a full range of ATV parts from a local ATV dealer.

Once you’ve secured your vehicle, the learning curve is short and steep. The first couple of times you try it, you may get stuck, you might falter, and you could even tip over. But once you learn to balance and adjust your stance as you ride, you’ll go from learner to pro in no time. Check out this short primer video on how to ride.

Fill Your Thrill Quota

As mentioned, ATVing is a fantastic substitute for thrill-seeking racing fans. It offers the same exhilaration and fun – just on a slightly different axis. Rather than racing around a level track at lightning speeds, you launch yourself down gnarled trails and around tight switchbacks. An ATV’s pace is obviously slower, but the unpredictability of the terrain more than makes up for it.

For your first ATV trip, bring a friend – preferably one with ATV experience. It’s always best practice to ride with others, just in case you get stuck on an unfamiliar trail.

Credit: Aaron J Hill Via Pexels

See Off-the-Beaten-Path Nature

Speaking of unfamiliar trails, one of the finest things about ATVing is that it allows you to access off-the-beaten-path locales you’d never see in a car.

Hikers spend the better part of a day reaching remote natural destinations (all the power to them), but an ATV gets you into the wilderness in a fraction of the time.

Get Some Exercise

Riding an ATV is surprisingly good exercise. All that maneuvering with your body, all of that locking your grip on the bar, and that constant rebalancing – it adds up. ATV riding winds up being a great core and arm workout. It doesn’t quite compare to a long stint at the gym, but then again, a long stint at the gym is nowhere near as fun!

If you’re looking for an easy, inexpensive way to chase thrills, see nature and get your heart pumping, ATV riding is the way to go. Talk to your local ATV dealer and find a nearby ATV club to get started.