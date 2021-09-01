HighPoint.com Racing: Chase Briscoe Darlington Advance

CHASE BRISCOE

Darlington Advance

No. 14 HighPoint.com/Founders Federal Credit Union Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing

Event Overview

● Event: Cook Out Southern 500 (Round 27 of 36)

● Time/Date: 6 p.m. EDT on Sunday, Sept. 5

● Location: Darlington (S.C.) Raceway

● Layout: 1.366-mile oval

● Laps/Miles: 367 laps/501.3 miles

● Stage Lengths: Stage 1: 115 laps / Stage 2: 115 laps / Final Stage: 137 laps

● TV/Radio: NBCSN / MRN / SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Notes of Interest

● As the final 10-race stretch of the season begins for Chase Briscoe and the No. 14 Ford Mustang team for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, so does the final push in the pursuit of the NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year title. Though Briscoe is not part of the playoff field, he does have a chance to become just the third driver to earn Rookie of the Year honors in NASCAR’s top three national series. He would also be the first former ARCA Racing Series Rookie of the Year titleholder to accomplish the feat.

● Joining HighPoint.com on the car for Sunday’s race is Founders Federal Credit Union. HighPoint provides a range of solutions and services for Founders, including collaboration, endpoint security, network infrastructure, SD-WAN, and wireless technologies.

● Headquartered in Lancaster, South Carolina, Founders Federal Credit Union has been setting the pace for credit unions across the Carolinas for more than 70 years. With tools like Founders Online and the Founders App, it offers all the perks of a big bank with local, personalized service. Founders serves more than 220,000 members through more than 30 locations across the Carolinas. As a credit union, it focuses on its members and communities by providing better rates on savings and loans, friendly and personalized service, financial education and an assortment of tools to give you control of your financial future. Founders provides for all its members’ financial needs, from mortgages and auto loans to savings and checking accounts. And, as it continues to grow, it continues to develop new, innovative ways to serve. Founders understands its members work hard, day in and day out, and they deserve a financial institution that works just as hard as they do.

● When the Cup Series visited Darlington on May 9, Briscoe started 22nd and worked his way into the top-10 over the course of the 293-lap race. With two laps to go, while battling for a 10th-place finish, he made contact with the outside wall and ultimately crossed the line 11th.

● In the Xfinity Series, Briscoe claimed the victory in the series’ first trip to The Lady in Black, outdueling the winningest driver in Xfinity Series history, Kyle Busch. In his three career Xfinity Series starts at Darlington, Briscoe has finished no worse than 11th.

● With 26 races complete in the Cup Series season, Briscoe is 23rd in the driver championship and leads the Rookie of the Year battle by 218 points over Anthony Alfredo.

Chase Briscoe, Driver of the No. 14 HighPoint.com/Founders Federal Credit Union Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing:

There’s a patch of new asphalt in turn two at Darlington. Do you know what to expect with that?

“I really don’t. I think it’s definitely going to change some things. For me, I always run down on the apron of turn two pretty consistently and, looking at the pictures, it appears there’s still old pavement on the apron. So, I don’t know how much that will change for me. It will definitely be smoother, and you’re going to carry a lot more brake into (turn) three since you’ll have more speed. It’ll definitely change some things. I’m just not quite sure what that means, yet.”

That low line in turn two is not the norm. There are drivers who run right up at the wall. Did you find that line by running where other guys don’t?

“I don’t know. Since my first race there, I’ve run that line. I don’t know that it’s right or wrong. A lot of guys run higher. I get to the fence and almost scrape it in the center and diamond the corner. I just use the apron to get my car to turn. As the race goes on, there are times when it has more grip and then may lose it, but I guess it’s just a comfort thing for me and how I’ve always done it.”

We know you’re capable of winning at Darlington, and the May race result showed that your comfort with the track has transferred to the Cup Series. Can you improve on that finish this weekend?

“I really think this will be a good racetrack for us. It’s too bad we’re not in the playoffs, but we ran really well there in the spring and nearly had a top-10. We’ve got a good baseline to work off of and hopefully we can keep chipping away at it this weekend and show the progress we’ve made.”

No. 14 HighPoint.com/Founders Federal Credit Union Team Roster

Primary Team Members

Driver: Chase Briscoe

Hometown: Mitchell, Indiana

Crew Chief: John Klausmeier

Hometown: Perry Hall, Maryland

Car Chief: Chad Haney

Hometown: Fairmont, West Virginia

Engineer: Mike Cook

Hometown: Annapolis, Maryland

Engineer: Marc Hendricksen

Hometown: Clinton, New Jersey

Spotter: Joe White

Hometown: Windsor, Virginia

Over-The-Wall Members

Front Tire Changer: Daniel Coffey

Hometown: Granite Falls, North Carolina

Rear Tire Changer: Chris Jackson

Hometown: Rock Hill, South Carolina

Tire Carrier: Jon Bernal

Hometown: Shelby, North Carolina

Jack Man: Brandon Banks

Hometown: High Point, North Carolina

Fuel Man: Justin Wilson

Hometown: Wise, Virginia

Road Crew Members

Underneath Mechanic: Stephen Gonzalez

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Front End Mechanic: J.D. Frey

Hometown: Ferndale, California

Interior Mechanic: Trevor Adams

Hometown: Naples, Florida

Tire Specialist: Keith Eads

Hometown: Arlington, Virginia

Engine Tuner: Jon Phillips

Hometown: Jefferson City, Missouri

Transporter Co-Driver: Todd Cable

Hometown: Shelby, North Carolina

Transporter Co-Driver: Glenn Funderburk

Hometown: Mint Hill, North Carolina