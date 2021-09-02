How to Know When To Replace Your Car Tires

Of all your vehicle components, your car tires deserve accolades for the amount of abuse that they take. They are, after all, the only part of your vehicle that touches the road, and constantly too. Tires are the most commonly replaced car part, with approximately 200 million passenger tire replacements being bought annually in the US alone according to Canada Custom Autoworks, a Calgary tire repair shop. Despite this, many people still don’t know what to look for in a damaged tire, or when their tires need to be replaced, leading to excessive maintenance costs, and even worse, a multitude of road accidents. If you think that your tires need to be replaced but maybe a little unsure, here are a few things that you can look out for.

Cracking

The weather can play havoc on your tires since they are regularly exposed to heat, cold, and water, and these can be extreme. Your tires are made of rubber, and although designed to be durable, will start showing signs of weathering. Regular checks are imperative and one such sign to look out for is cracking between your sidewall and tread blocks. These fine cracks will eventually expose the inner material of your tires and create even greater damage, so they should be replaced as soon as these cracks are discovered.

Depth of Tread

Your tire tread affects your traction and is incredibly important especially in wet conditions. Hydroplaning occurs when your tire tread is too low and your tire is unable to divert water from the road surface away from the underneath of your tire, resulting in your car losing control. Any tire tread below 0.32 inches or 0.16 cm is both unsafe and illegal to use in most countries. An easy way to check your tread is simply to see if the tread bar on your tire is flush on the tread. Other methods of checking include inserting a penny in the center of the tread at the thickest part of the tire, with Lincoln facing you. If you see the very top of Lincoln’s head, your tire needs immediate replacement.

Bulges

Although it was unavoidable, hitting that nasty pothole in the road was more painful for your car than it was for you. Hitting potholes and curbs are cited as the main reasons behind bulges in your tires, although these are uncommonly also caused by manufacturer faults. An air pocket is created as the air gets between the inner liner of your tire and the outer material layer and can cause serious damage and injury if not detected and treated immediately. It is vital that you check your vehicle after every impact, regardless of how small, and change that tire as soon as possible.

Age

How many years will my tires last? This is an extremely common question, for which there is no definitive answer. Your tires are designed to last for a certain amount of mileage. This is, however, dependent on many factors such as regular maintenance, tire pressure checks, wheel balancing, and alignment and rotation. It is unlikely that most tires will reach the manufacturer’s age of replacement without having ever been changed. Should this happen, there is a rule of thumb regarding the age of your tires that can be used as a guide, and this should be followed even if your tire tread is good and your tire appears to be in good condition. If your tires are between 5 and 10 years old, they must be replaced as soon as possible. This period may differ between manufacturers, so it will benefit you to check with yours just to make sure.

Bulges, low treads, and cracking are leading causes of vehicle damage, and sadly, injury. Regular maintenance is imperative to ensure good overall performance of your tires, as well as to maintain your safety. Understanding how factors such as tire pressure, wheel balancing, and alignment affect the quality of your tires is also key to extending the life of your tires. These checks are simple to carry out and can also be done by your local mechanic at very reasonable rates, and along with this, your mechanic can detect any other problems that you may not see.