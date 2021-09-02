Dealing with an unexpected car breakdown on the road could be a frustrating and scary experience. This is especially true if you don’t know what to do and you’re in an unfamiliar area. Luckily, there are ways that could help you prepare for breakdowns before they happen.

Keep reading this article to learn more about what to do when your car unexpectedly breaks down on the road.

Remain Calm

With a car breakdown, panicking is something you shouldn’t do during this situation. Panicking could affect your judgment, which would prevent you from being in control of the situation. For this reason, you should remain calm so you could think of how you could get a handle on the situation. By doing so, you could avoid any bumps on the road that could put you, your family, and your vehicle in danger.

Get Off The Road To Stay Safe

During a breakdown, one important thing to do is get off the road and keep away from traffic. You could do this by gently taking your foot off the accelerator and never suddenly stepping on the brake pedal to avoid more trouble. Once it’s done, you need to make sure to bring the vehicle toward the free side of the road.

After pulling your car off the road, the next step to take is to ensure your safety while figuring out your next course of action. To stay safe, you must keep the following things in mind:

Turn on the emergency blinkers

Pop the hood of your car

Place reflective triangles or cones, if you have them in your trunk

Turn on your vehicle’s lights if you have no markers

Call For Help

If you think you couldn’t do something about the unexpected breakdown, then it’s best to call for help. For instance, you could call an emergency tow company on your phone or google ‘towing near me’ to quickly find a towing service online. These service providers could help you take your broken-down vehicle from your current location to your home or mechanic, depending on your personal circumstances.

Another option to consider when your car unexpectedly breaks down is to seek for roadside assistance. You could do this by calling the helpline number of your particular area or using an app. If you believe your car insurance offers roadside assistance, don’t hesitate to contact them to see if they could quickly respond to your situation.

Moreover, if you have no idea who to call for help, you could always ask assistance from the nearest police department to help you out.

Stay In Your Vehicle

When dealing with your car malfunctioning on the road, authorities advise people to stay in their vehicles for safety reasons. This is especially true if you’re in an unfamiliar place, waiting for help. Even if you’ve safely maneuvered your car on the shoulder, avoid getting out of the vehicle to check for any damage.

In case you need to get out of the car, make sure the road is completely clear. Also, if the car was stopped on the right side of the road, it’d be much safer to get out through the passenger-side door. That way, you could protect yourself from road accidents while dealing with a car breakdown.

Get Your Vehicle Checked By A Mechanic

Again, experiencing a car breakdown could be very devastating, especially if you have no idea what went wrong with your vehicle. Even if you’ve followed maintenance tips online to keep your car in running order, there are other causes of breakdowns on the road. These could include flat or faulty batteries, damaged tires and wheels, engine oil problems, alternator failures, starter motor issues, overheating, and many more.

However, unless you’re a car expert, you probably need a mechanic to help you identify the problem and fix it while you’re on the road. When you call for a reliable mechanic, you needn’t worry about your car getting stranded on the road. Just google ‘an experienced mobile mechanic near me’ on your web browser, and you could have them on your location as soon as possible.

Takeaway

Indeed, facing an unexpected car breakdown on the road could be stressful and have an adverse impact on your life. However, while this situation is seldom unavoidable, there are ways that could help you prepare for the unexpected.

If your car unexpectedly breaks down, just remember the things discussed in this post from start to finish. Not only could you avoid any more problems, but you’ll keep yourself and your car safe on the road while fixing the problem.