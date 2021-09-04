Search
Categories:
XFINITY Series PR

RCR Post Race Report – Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200

By Official Release
0

Myatt Snider and the No. 2 Crosley Brands Team Earn Solid Top-10 Finish at Darlington Raceway

Finish: 9th
Start: 9th
Points: 12th

“Today was a solid ninth-place finish for our Crosley Brands Chevrolet team. I thought our Camaro had really good speed, but I lacked the stability in the center of the corners to keep the momentum going. We consistently ran inside the top-10 and if the last cautions would have fallen a little differently, I think we would have had a shot at a top-five. A consistent finish like this is exactly what our Richard Childress Racing team needs to keep doing leading up to the Playoffs. I’m proud of this group for battling all day, in the heat, and we will continue to chip away at building a solid foundation over the next two weeks.”

-Myatt Snider



The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

Official Release
Previous articleToyota Racing NXS Post-Race Recap — Darlington 9.4.21

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

brand new bingo sites



American Muscle

10 deposit casinos

Latest articles

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category