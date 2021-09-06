How to replace an Instrument Cluster

Your car is a machine that has a lot of parts that work in harmony to give you the perfect ride. Just like everything else your car requires maintenance and repairs from time to time. It is possible that some parts of your car might start showing problems and need to be fixed or replaced. While some parts are easier to replace, others are not.

An instrument cluster is one such part of the car which is not that easy to replace but in all honesty, it is not that hard either.

The instrument cluster is the module that has all the things like the speedometer, RPM meter, fuel gauge, temperature gauge, and so on. This is mostly placed directly behind the steering wheel.

It is quite an important part and without it, you simply can’t imagine driving around in your car. So if your instrument cluster fails or shows a problem you can either have it repaired or replaced. If the only option left is to replace the cluster then you might have to follow a few steps as it is not exactly a walk in the park. Following these steps might make it a little easy for you.

Initiation of the process

Replacing the instrument cluster mostly gets people to back off and simply send it to a mechanic for auto instrument cluster repair but as we said, following a few steps will make it easier for you.

So the first step in the process is to make sure you park your car on level ground. Pull the handbrake and make sure your car is off.

Since every car is built differently there would be a few things that you would need to do before you actually start removing the dashboard area. In some cars, you are supposed to put the car in a certain gear and in some, you are required to put the steering wheel in a certain position. You can find out such specifications in your car’s manual.

Removing the dashboard

To get to the instrument cluster you will first have to remove the dashboard of the car. Dashboards of all cars are different and hence there will be a difference in removing them. Mostly all dashboards use rivets and other locks to hold them in place. You can use a socket set to help you get the dashboard out easily.

Once you figure out where all the clips are, simply start detaching the dashboard till the time your instrument cluster is not fully exposed. Next, have a good look at the cluster. There should be a number of bolts that attach it to the frame of the car. Take your time to carefully remove all the bolts without damaging the grooves.

Removing the instrument cluster

Once you’re done removing all the bolts remember to look out for a few clips that might need to be pushed before you can slide the cluster out. After locating the clips carefully pull out the cluster just a little bit so that you can have a clear look behind it.

The cluster receives all the information from the rest of the car through wires. The bunch of wires should not be very hard to detach. Look out for a connector that should have a clip on it. Usually, you can detach all the wires in one go if they are connected with a single clip and connector. There are some models where you have to individually unclip all the wires. This might take some time but do not rush this procedure. The wire clips are sometimes delicate and you might have to take the pain of getting a new clip from a store.

Installing the new cluster

Before you start installing the new cluster take a moment to compare the old piece to the new one. They should match in all dimensions otherwise they won’t fit properly and you will have to get the right one which will definitely take some time.

If you have an exactly identical cluster then you have the go-ahead.

Start by attaching all the wires with clips and connectors to the cluster. Make sure you attach the right wires in the right place to avoid further instrument cluster problems that you might have to face. It’s best to take the help of the manual to avoid mistakes and waste more time.

Common wire hub connectors are much easier to connect as you don’t have to worry about fixing the right wires in the right socket.

Double-check the connections and move onto the next step which involves sliding the cluster back into the frame. If the cluster has clips make sure to properly clip it back in place. Then proceed to put the bolts back into place.

Checking the new cluster

Once the bolts are tightened into place simply switch the car on once to see if it lights up. This will show that the cluster is receiving power. Before you fully check the functionality by taking the car out for a spin, fix the dashboard back on. Clip everything into place properly, you don’t want the dashboard to be shaky and unhinged while driving.

While driving check the reaction and accuracy of the speedometer. Go to the fuel station and get some gas to check the working of the fuel gauge. The electronic displays and gauges can be checked easily too.

The instrument cluster is an important part of your vehicle so don’t hesitate to replace it if required. Replacing this can seem like a task but can be easily done from UpFix with better-than-original working conditions by using high-quality parts that last.