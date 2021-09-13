Howie DiSavino III returns to Truck Series competition at Bristol Motor Speedway

STATESVILLE, N.C.: After a brief break from competition, Howie DiSavino III will return to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) scene with Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) for his fourth career start in next Thursday night’s UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

DiSavino has impressed in his three prior Truck Series races this season, including scoring a career-best 22nd place finish in his most recent race at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway in June.

For the second time this season, DiSavino will compete on a short track after making his NCWTS debut in April at his hometown track of Richmond (Va.) Raceway.

With confidence remaining on his side, the 20-year-old will soon head to “Thunder Valley” eager to deliver his first career top-20 result.

“I’m stoked to be back with Jordan Anderson Racing for Bristol,” said DiSavino. “Jordan (Anderson) and his team have been exceptional to work with and really have made me feel comfortable in making my transition from ARCA to NASCAR.

“We have made significant gains in every race that we’ve been together and I expect Bristol to be no different. Even though I have never raced at Bristol, I have taken the steps to readily prepare myself for what I expect to be a grueling and intense race. I plan to have a lot of fun though too.”

When it comes to conquering his goal of earning his first top-20 finish, DiSavino will rely on the advice and experience of the team he has assembled around him.

“I am lucky to have the ears of Jordan, my manager Austin (Theriault) and coach Joey (Coulter). They all have experience at Bristol and know what it takes to conquer that place. I’ve never been there so the green flag will be my first lap ever turned.

“I know it is not going to be easy, but they never said anything in racing was going to be, so I take this latest challenge in stride with the determination to stay focused, stay out of trouble and most important of all be respectful of those around me.

“I plan to take the races in stages. I want to stay on the lead lap, that’s the most important. Getting comfortable in Stage 1. Keep working on the balance of our truck throughout Stage 1 and Stage 2 and forging ahead in Stage 3 for the best finish possible. If things go well at Bristol, hopefully, there is some more Truck Series racing in my future before the season ends.”

Longtime DiSavino partner Bud’s Heating & Air Conditioning will serve as the primary marketing partner on the No. 3 Chevrolet Silverado, while KEES Vacations will hold an associate partnership role in the quadruple weekend with ARCA and the three national series of NASCAR all in competition at the World’s Fastest Half-Mile.

“I cannot thank my primary partners Bud’s Heating & Air Conditioning and KEES Vacations enough for this opportunity.

“They have been superior partners not only this season but throughout my racing career and I want to deliver for them in a big way on Thursday night.”

In addition to KEES Vacations and Bud’s Heating & Air Conditioning, Azalea D Realty, Bommarito Automotive Group, Lucas Oil, MassMutual Greater Richmond, and Q Barbeque Richmond will serve as associate marketing partners on DiSavino’s No. 3 Chevrolet Silverado.

In addition to Pocono, DiSavino made his NCWTS debut in April at Richmond (Va.) Raceway and competed at Texas Motor Speedway in June. He is also a six-time participant in the ARCA Menards Series where he earned two top-10 finishes for AM Racing.

Former winning NASCAR driver Reed Sorenson will continue to guide DiSavino from above this weekend as his spotter.

For more on Howie DiSavino III, please visit howiedisavino.com, like him on Facebook (Howie DiSavino III Racing), follow him on Twitter (@hdisavino) and Instagram (HowieDiSavino).

The UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics (200 laps | 106.6 miles) is the 18th of 22 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2021 schedule. The 40-truck field will take the green flag on Thurs., Sept. 16, 2021, shortly after 9:00 p.m. ET with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).



