GMS Racing NCWTS Las Vegas Motor Speedway II Preview

Sheldon Creed, No. 2 LiftKits4Less Chevrolet Silverado

Las Vegas Motor Speedway Stats

NCWTS Starts: 5, Top 5s: 2, Top 10s: 4, Best start: 2nd, Best finish: 2nd (Sept. 2020)

2021 NCWTS Season Stats

Starts: 18, Wins: 3 (Darlington I, II, & Gateway), Top 5s: 8, Top 10s: 9, Poles: 2 (Darlington II, Bristol II), Stage wins: 6, Laps led: 596

Sponsor spotlight: LiftKits4Less returns this week to feature on Sheldon Creed’s No. 2 Silverado. LiftKits4Less will sponsor Creed for the remainder of the season all the way through the finale in Phoenix.

Chassis history/info: Creed and the No. 2 team will utilize chassis no. 338 at Las Vegas. This is a brand new Chevy Silverado that will debut during the first race of the Round of 8.

Moving on up: Last week, it was announced that Sheldon Creed will be moving up to compete full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2022 with Richard Childress Racing. With just four races left to go this season, the 2020 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion would love nothing more than to deliver another championship to the GMS Racing organization.

Back2Back: After a dominant opening to the Round of 10 with two victories and 433 laps led out of 510 total laps, Creed and the No. 2 LiftKits4Less team have cemented themselves as one of the favorites for the championship battle. Sheldon enters Las Vegas with a twenty point gap to the Playoffs cutline after the reset, and looks to continue to build momentum throughout the next three races.

Quote: “I’m looking forward to opening up the Round of 8 on a mile-and-a-half this weekend at Las Vegas. My No. 2 LiftKits4Less crew has been putting in so much effort to make sure that we have fast trucks week in and week out, and I think we have a real chance to show what we are capable on all types of tracks as we near the end of the season.”

Zane Smith, No. 21 Allegiant Chevrolet Silverado

Las Vegas Motor Speedway Stats

NXS Starts: 1, Best start: 6th, Best finish: 24th (March 2019)

NCWTS Starts: 3, Top 10s: 3, Best start: 7th, Best finish: 6th (twice)

2021 NCWTS Season Stats

Starts: 18, Top 5s: 1, Top 10s: 12, Stage wins: 3, Best start: 2nd, Best finish: 4th (Nashville), Laps led: 66

Sponsor spotlight: Allegiant joins Zane Smith for the first time this season on Friday night. Notably, Las Vegas is home to the corporate headquarters of Allegiant, and is also home to GMS Racing team owner, Maury Gallagher.

Chassis history/info: Smith and the No. 21 team will utilize chassis no. 339 on the 20-degree intermediate track. This is a brand new sister chassis to the No. 2 Silverado and will debut in the first race of the Round of 8.

21in21: Zane Smith was able to overcome early adversity through the first three races of the Playoffs and advance through to the Round of 8 by a mere two points in the series’ most recent race at Bristol. As the trucks head to Las Vegas to start the next three races, Smith and the No. 21 GMS Racing team look to capitalize on the points reset which has them above the cutline by three points.

Quote: “I think that we have a big opportunity in front of ourselves with the Round of 8. Most people counted our No. 21 team out early, but that’s when we’re able to rally back the hardest. Las Vegas has always been a really fun track for me, and it’s always great to head out west to see some close friends and family. I’m ready to prove that we are here to contend for this championship.”

Chase Purdy, No. 23 Bama Buggies Chevrolet Silverado

Las Vegas Motor Speedway Stats

NCWTS Starts: 2, Best start: 16th, Best finish: 23rd (March 2021)

2021 NCWTS Season Stats

Starts: 17, Top 10s: 1, Best start: 4th, Best finish: 6th (Gateway), Laps led: 4

Sponsor spotlight: Bama Buggies returns this week to feature on Chase Purdy’s No. 23 Silverado.

Chassis history/info: Purdy and the No. 23 team will utilize chassis no. 321 in Sin City. This weekend will be the fifth time that this specific chassis has raced at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where it has a best finish of seventh in 2019. The chassis started on pole a year ago with Brett Moffitt behind the wheel. ﻿- Gaining Ground: Despite coming home with a disappointing finish at Bristol Motor Speedway last Thursday, Chase Purdy continues to close in on competitor Tanner Gray in the points standings. Currently, Purdy sits only twenty four points behind 18th place in his NCWTS rookie season. ﻿- Quote: “I’m pumped to go back to Vegas this weekend because I really feel like my No. 23 crew and I will bring a lot of speed here. I’ve gotten a lot better since we last raced on a mile-and-a-half and have learned so much over the course of the season. We’ve got some work to do starting towards the back but I believe we will make it a solid day for us.”

Jack Wood, No. 24 Martin Auto Color Chevrolet Silverado

Las Vegas Motor Speedway Stats

Jack Wood will make his first start ever at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday

2021 NCWTS Season Stats

Starts: 8, Top 10s: 1, Best start: 2nd, Best finish: 10th (Gateway), Laps led: 1

Sponsor spotlight: Martin Auto Color joins Jack Wood for the first time this season at Las Vegas. The automotive paint distributor operates out of 24 locations in California and two in Nevada, and have been in business for over twenty years.

Chassis history/info: Wood and the No. 24 crew will utilize chassis no. 308 in the Las Vegas desert. This Silverado was most recently driven by 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott at Texas Motor Speedway earlier this season, where it finished in 2nd place.

Back in the Seat: 21-year-old Jack Wood returns to the driver’s seat of the No. 24 Silverado after stepping aside for Doug Coby to make his NCWTS debut last time out at Bristol Motor Speedway. Wood, who was announced as GMS Racing’s first confirmed full-time driver in 2022, will run the final four races of the season for the team starting at Las Vegas.

Quote: “I’m really excited to get back on an intermediate race track this weekend. I feel that I take well to that style of racing and look forward to seeing what we are able to bring to the table. Having Martin Auto Color jump onboard our 24 GMS Racing Chevrolet is a great feeling, and I’m looking to deliver them a good finish this Friday night in Las Vegas.”

Tyler Ankrum, No. 26 LiUNA! Chevrolet Silverado

Las Vegas Motor Speedway Stats

NCWTS Starts: 4, Top 10s: 1, Best start: 2nd, Best finish: 10th (Sept. 2020)

2021 NCWTS Season Stats

Starts: 18, Top 5s: 3, Top 10s: 5, Poles: 1 (COTA), Best finish: 3rd (twice), Laps led: 12

Sponsor spotlight: LiUNA! returns this week to feature on Tyler Ankrum’s No. 26 Silverado.

Chassis history: Ankrum and his No. 26 crew will utilize chassis no. 335 for the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 at Las Vegas. This chassis raced three times this season with teammate Sheldon Creed, and led 33 laps at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May, but Friday night will be Ankrum’s first race with it.

West Coast Kid Returns Out West: Though four of the five of the GMS Racing drivers call the West Coast home, Tyler Ankrum grew up closest to Las Vegas. Ankrum, who hails from San Bernardino, CA, was born just about three hours from the track, thus labeling it his home track on the Camping World Truck Series schedule. A good amount of TA’s family and friends will be at the track cheering driver No. 26 on.

Quote: “I’m excited to return to Las Vegas this weekend. Vegas’ fall race is always a hot one, we spread way out as the track slows down so we’re able to run two, sometimes even three wide. There shouldn’t be too much wind throwing us around out there, so we should have some great pack racing for the fans.”

