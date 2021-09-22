Gilliland and Speedco Look to Play Spoilers in Las Vegas

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (September 22, 2021) – Todd Gilliland and his No. 38 Speedco Ford F-150 team want to play the spoiler role as the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series competes at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway this Friday night.

Gilliland, who is no longer in the championship hunt, looks to continue competing for wins and top-five finishes through the remainder of the 2021 season as he knows that his No. 38 Speedco team will be a factor in all four of the remaining NASCAR Truck Series races.

“I think we’ll be a threat at Las Vegas and the rest of the season,” said Gilliland. “We’re still racing for an owners championship and getting as high in the points as possible. We’re still going to be competitive and plan on racing with the guys that are still in the championship hunt. Our Speedco team has had a great season, but it’s not over it. We still have work to do.”

Gilliland heads into the Las Vegas Motor Speedway with six previous starts. He has three Top-10 finishes with a best result of fifth.

Friday night’s NASCAR Truck Series race will be televised live on FS1 at 9:00 p.m. ET.

ABOUT SPEEDCO

Speedco is a member of the Love’s Family of Companies. Love’s is the nation’s industry leading travel stop network with more than 560 locations in 41 states. Love’s has more than 415 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations. Love’s and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventative maintenance and total truck care nationwide network. Love’s is committed to providing customers with “Clean Places, Friendly Faces” at every stop.

To learn more about Speedco, visit www.loves.com.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series and the 2021 Daytona 500 champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team– from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.