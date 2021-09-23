Weekend schedule for Las Vegas

NASCAR travels to Las Vegas Motor Speedway as the Playoffs continue after an exciting weekend at Bristol where four drivers in the Cup Series were eliminated from championship contention.

It will be the first race in the Cup Series Round of 12.

The Xfinity Series will begin its Playoffs at Las Vegas as 12 drivers compete for the title. The post-season title contenders include AJ Allmendinger, the Xfinity Series Regular Season Champion, Austin Cindric, Justin Allgaier, Justin Haley, Jeb Burton, Daniel Hemric, Harrison Burton, Myatt Snider, Jeremy Clements, Riley Herbst, Noah Gragson and Brandon Jones.

Friday night, the Camping World Truck Series will begin its Round of 8. John Hunter Nemechek leads the way with 3050 points followed by Sheldon Creed, Ben Rhodes, Zane Smith, Chandler Smith, Matt Crafton, Carson Hocevar and Stewart Friesen.

There will be no qualifying or practice this weekend and starting lineups will be determined by the metrics formula established by NASCAR.

Thursday, Sept. 23

11 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series West Star Nursery 150

TV: Trackpass

Friday, Sept. 24

9 p.m.: Truck Series Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 presented by Westgate Resorts

Distance: 201 miles (134 Laps)

Stage 1 ends on Lap 30, Stage 2 ends on Lap 60, Final Stage ends on Lap 134

Pole: John Hunter Nemechek

TV: FS1 – Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR

Saturday, Sept. 25

7:30 p.m.: Xfinity Alsco Uniforms 302

Distance: 302 miles (201 Laps)

Stage 1 ends on Lap 45, Stage 2 ends on Lap 90, Final Stage ends on Lap 201

Pole: Austin Cindric

TV: NBCSN – Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR

Sunday, Sept. 26

7 p.m.: Cup Series South Point 400

Distance: 400.5 miles (267 Laps)

Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 80),

Stage 2 ends on Lap 160, Final Stage ends on Lap 267

Pole: Kyle Larson

TV: NBCSN – Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR

Las Vegas Motor Speedway Data

Season Race #: 30 of 36 (09-26-21)

Track Size: 1.5-miles

Banking/Turns 1 & 2: 20 degrees

Banking/Turns 3 & 4: 20 degrees

Banking/Frontstretch: 9 degrees

Banking/Backstretch: 9 degrees

Frontstretch Length: 2,275 feet

Backstretch Length: 1,572 feet

Race Length: 267 laps (400.5 miles)

Stage 1 & 2 Length: 80 laps (each)

Final Stage Length: 107 laps

Las Vegas Motor Speedway Qualifying Data

Track Qualifying Record: Kurt Busch, Chevrolet (196.328 mph. 27.505 secs.) on March 4, 2016.

2020 Playoff Race Pole Winner: Metric Qualifying, Kevin Harvick started from the first position.

Kevin Harvick leads the NASCAR Cup Series in starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with 24 starts.

Daniel Hemric leads the series in average starting position at Las Vegas a 5.5 in two starts.

Chase Elliott leads all active drivers in the series in average starting position at Las Vegas an 8.778 in nine starts.

Kyle Busch (2008, 2009) and Kurt Busch (2010, 2016) lead all active drivers in poles at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with two each.

Kyle Busch is the only driver to win consecutive Cup Series poles at Las Vegas from 2008-2009.

Five different manufacturers have won a pole at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series led by Ford (11), and followed by Chevrolet (four), Dodge (four), Toyota (three) and Pontiac (one).

Las Vegas Motor Speedway Race Data

Track Race Record: Brad Keselowski, Ford (154.633 mph, 2:35:24) on March 9, 2014.

2020 Playoff Race Winner: Kurt Busch, Chevrolet (131.420 mph, 03:03:32) on September 27, 2020.

Brad Keselowski leads all active drivers in NASCAR Cup Series wins at Las Vegas with three (2014, 2016, 2018).

The youngest LVMS winner: Kyle Busch (March 01, 2009 – 23 years, 9 months, 27 days).

Kyle Busch became the first and only driver to win from the pole at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series on March 1, 2009.

Five of the 27 Las Vegas races (18.52%) have been won from the front row.

The second starting position is the most proficient starting position in the field producing more winners (four) than any other starting position at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (14.81%).

Roush Fenway Racing leads the NASCAR Cup Series in wins at Las Vegas with seven victories: Mark Martin (1998), Jeff Burton (1999, 2000), Matt Kenseth (2003, 2004), Carl Edwards (2008, 2011).

Four manufacturers have visited Victory Lane in the NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas, led by Ford (13 wins), Chevrolet (nine), Toyota (four) and Dodge (one).

From OddsChecker: Kyle Larson favorite to win South Point 400

Larson is given +350 odds, or an implied 22.2% chance to win the race. He’s followed by Kyle Busch, who is given +650 odds or an implied 13.3% chance. Denny Hamlin is given +700 odds, Chase Elliot +800, and Martin Truex Jr. +900. Those are the 5 favorites. Even among them, it’s clear that oddsmakers are separating Larson from the pack.

SOUTH POINT 400 WINNER ODDS