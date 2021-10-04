Toyota Racing NCS Post-Race Recap — Talladega 10.3.21

BUBBA WALLACE AND 23XI RACING CLAIM CAREER-FIRST CUP SERIES WINS

Wallace Makes History with Victory in Rain-Shortened Talladega Race

TALLADEGA, Ala. (October 4, 2021) – Bubba Wallace made history at the 2.66-mile Talladega Superspeedway claiming his first career NASCAR Cup Series win as well as the first win for the 23XI Racing organization. Wallace becomes only the second African American driver to win at the top level of NASCAR, joining Wendell Scott who claimed his victory in 1963. Wallace was followed by Toyota teammates Christopher Bell (fifth) and his 23XI team owner Denny Hamlin (seventh) in the top-10 at the rain-shortened finish.

Toyota Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Talladega Superspeedway

Race 31 of 36 – 188 laps, 500 miles

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, BUBBA WALLACE

2nd, Brad Keselowski*

3rd, Joey Logano*

4th, Kurt Busch*

5th, CHRISTOPHER BELL

7th, DENNY HAMLIN

12th, MARTIN TRUEX JR.

24th, LANDON CASSILL

27th, KYLE BUSCH

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

BUBBA WALLACE, No. 23 McDonald’s Toyota Camry, 23XI Racing

Finishing Position: 1st

What emotions were going through your mind waiting for a decision from NASCAR?

“Part of me is just sitting there waiting – it’s not over with. Just sit there and bide our time and if we go back racing, let’s put ourselves in position. So many cool fans behind us at the pit box just cheering for it to rain so that kind of amped up the intensity a little bit. Just so proud of everyone at 23XI Racing. New team and coming in here getting a win late in the season reminds me of 2013. Waited so long to get that first truck win. I know a lot of history was made today, which is really cool, but it’s about my guys and it’s about our team and about what we’ve done. Appreciate Michael Jordan, appreciate Denny (Hamlin) for giving me an opportunity and believing in me. Like we talked, it’s pretty fitting that it comes here at Talladega.”

What does it mean to be only the second African American driver and first since Wendell Scott to get to victory lane in the NASCAR Cup Series?

“I never think about those things, but when you say it like that, it obviously brings a lot of emotion on and joy to my family, fans, friends. It’s pretty damn cool. Just proud to be a winner in the Cup Series.”

What does it mean to have your first Cup win come at Talladega?

“This is for all those kids out there that want to have an opportunity at whatever they want to achieve and be the best at what they want to do. You’re going to go through a lot of bullshit, but you always have to stay true to your path and not let the nonsense get to you. Stay strong, stay humble, stay hungry. There have been plenty of times that I wanted to give up, but you surround yourselves with the right people and it’s moments like this that you appreciate.”

What does this feel like right now?

“It’s really cool and humbling. I’ve gone through a lot of stuff as every athlete would. I’ve thought about this moment a lot and it’s not your traditional burnout and celebration in victory lane, which is unfortunate. This was the same feeling I had going into Martinsville 2013. Just prepared more than ever and I didn’t even do anything different. Just something clicked. I was like, I want to be more aggressive and make sure that we’re there at the end. Didn’t know the end would be the rain, but just had to be there. I had a good feeling about it. Thanks to everybody at 23XI Racing, Toyota, McDonalds, DoorDash, Root, Dr. Pepper. I didn’t dream about being here when I was a kid, but this is kind of a dream come true.”

What does it mean to have so many people believe in you along this journey?

“It means so much. I’m just very appreciative of the opportunity to be where I’m at. I have my Mom on the phone right now and I’m ready to hear her voice. It’s the thing you never give up on. My Mom and my parents have always pushed me to be the best that I can be and do the best that I can and whatever happens, happens. We’re here in victory lane at Talladega.”

What does it mean to make history here today?

“Words can’t describe it. I never really paid too much attention to it because I didn’t want that to be the winning focus and I just want to go out and drive and be a driver and compete with all my competitors out here. This is what happens when we can focus on just going out and competing and being a driver.”

CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 Rheem Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 5th

How do you feel about the points you were able to get in today’s race?

“Just disappointing not to get stage points in stage one, that was a big turning point, but the guys that we’re racing all had good days. We’ve got a long way to go and we’ll head to the Roval, which is a good track for us, but it’s going to take a little bit of luck.”

Do you feel you still have a good chance to win at the Roval?

“We can for sure race for a win at the Roval and that’s what it’s going to take.”

Did you expect the race to be called for the rain?

“Honestly, I didn’t know there was rain coming at all. I was focused on doing the best I could getting to the end of stage two and the rain caught me by surprise.”

DENNY HAMLIN, No. 11 FedEx Express Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 7th

How does it feel to win as a team owner?

“It’s way more emotional because I just know that these guys just have worked so hard over the last 10 months to put this team together. We’ve just spent a lot of hours putting this together and it’s great to see the results from all the hard work from these team guys.”

What does this win mean for you to see Bubba Wallace claim his first Cup Series victory?

“It means so much. It’s a learning process and we knew it was going to be a learning process. I’m so happy for the team and I’m so happy for his sponsor, McDonalds as it’s been decades since they’ve been in victory lane. Just great that we’re able to show off our partners here at 23XI and this is just a building step. We’re still in just the beginning stages of our team and we’re still growing. We have some great things on the horizon, but this is just a great moral booster for everyone.”

KYLE BUSCH, No. 18 M&M’s Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 27th

What do you need to do next weekend?

“Just go to Charlotte and have a 10th place day, that’s all we need. You look at the guys that you’re racing around a little bit. A couple of the Hendrick cars are right around us. They’re out right now, but they’re fast on the road courses so any one of them could possibly win. We just have to keep ourselves above the cut line.”

Are you happy to be leaving Talladega without a big wreck?

“Yeah, we could have been wrecked worse I guess and further down the lineup. Definitely frustrated with as many Playoff drivers that are further up than us.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 38 million cars and trucks in North America, where we have 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama (10 in the U.S.), and directly employ more than 47,000 people (over 36,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold 2.8 million cars and trucks (2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2018.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society’s most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit ToyotaNewsroom.com