RCR Post Race Report – Talladega 500

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Inhalation Aerosol Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE Team Survive Wild Talladega Superspeedway Race With 11th-Place Finish

Finish: 11th

Start: 16th

Points: 17th

“What a weekend at Talladega Superspeedway. Our No. 3 BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Inhalation Aerosol Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE was strong this weekend so I wish that Mother Nature would have cooperated a little more and we could have raced to the finish. Spotter Brandon Benesch did a great job helping to navigate us around the track, and we raced our way into the top-three several times. It was a really intense out there today, so I’m glad we were able to skirt our way through several wrecks. We’ll take this 11th-place finish and head to the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL next weekend.” -Austin Dillon

Strong Run Prematurely Ends for Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Realtree Team at Talladega Superspeedway

Finish: 39th

Start: 13th

Points: 14th

“Our Realtree Chevrolet had a ton of speed today at Talladega Superspeedway. With the rain threatening in the area, it was only a matter of time before a wreck happened. Unfortunately, the cell we were racing against didn’t get to the track as fast as we thought it would and the wreck ended our day early. After staying cautious a couple different times in the first stage, it was time to make a move. I got up and started to make things happen in the third lane. We had put ourselves in a good position to lead laps and finish inside the top-10, especially with how strong our Camaro could suck up behind cars. It’s unfortunate for sure, but I’m proud of the effort that everyone at RCR, ECR and on the No. 8 team put forth. On to Charlotte.” -Tyler Reddick