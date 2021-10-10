RCR NCS Post Race Report – Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Whelen Engineering Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE Team Show Road Course Racing Prowess at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL

Finish: 15th

Start: 14th

Points: 17th

“It felt good to run in the top-five in our No. 3 Whelen Chevrolet today at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL. I just wish we could have finished up there at the end. Track position was so important, and crew chief Justin Alexander made great calls all day to keep us out front. We ran solidly in the top-five, and as high as second, throughout Stage 2 and for most of Stage 3. Unfortunately, the cautions didn’t fall our way. At the end of the race, we couldn’t turn in a lot of places where we needed to be able to turn. Still, I’m proud of this RCR team and our overall road course performance this year. We’ve improved so much as a team and have been able to put together solid road course performances all year. We’re headed to Texas Motor Speedway next, and we’re going to try our hardest to find Victory Lane.” -Austin Dillon

Spirited Battle By Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Lenovo Chevrolet Team Results in Second-Place Finish at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL

Finish: 2nd

Start: 29th

Points: 12th

“The Richard Childress Racing team prepared one heck of a Lenovo Chevrolet for the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL today. We had a ton of speed right from the start of Stage 1 and quickly climbed forward from our 29th-place starting spot. We made an unscheduled pit stop early in the race, and once again were able to race our way back towards the front quickly. That shows just how fast of a car Randall Burnett and everyone at RCR and ECR built. Our Chevy had a lot of grip and a lot of power. We stuck to the track pretty good for the most part. Late in Stage 3 I got into the 24, and I just hate that it happened. It’s not something I meant to do. I’m proud we fought to a second-place finish. I wish we could’ve finished one position better, but we’ll keep fighting. It meant a lot today to drive a pink Lenovo Chevrolet for breast cancer awareness, so thank you to Lenovo for keeping survivors in mind.” -Tyler Reddick