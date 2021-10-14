Rush Truck Centers / Cummins Racing: Chase Briscoe Texas Advance

CHASE BRISCOE

Texas Advance

No. 14 Rush Truck Centers/Cummins Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing

Event Overview

● Event: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 (Round 33 of 36)

● Time/Date: 2 p.m. EDT on Sunday, Oct. 17

● Location: Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth

● Layout: 1.5-mile oval

● Laps/Miles: 334 laps/501 miles

● Stage Lengths: Stage 1: 105 laps / Stage 2: 105 laps / Final Stage: 124 laps

● TV/Radio: NBC / PRN / SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Notes of Interest

● Four weekends remain in Chase Briscoe’s first season as a NASCAR Cup Series driver for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) with a 334-lap race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth up next. The No. 14 Ford Mustang will carry the colors of Rush Truck Centers and Cummins for the fourth time this year in Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500.

● Texas serves as a home race for Rush Truck Centers, headquartered near San Antonio, and Briscoe’s second visit to the 1.5-mile oval this season. He finished fourth in the non-points-paying All-Star Open in June. In five NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Texas, Briscoe finished in the top-five twice with a best finish of second in the first of two races at the Fort Worth track in 2020. He also finished in the top-five in both of his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series outings in 2017.

● With locations in more than 22 states, Rush Truck Centers is looking to recruit the technicians it needs to operate the largest network of commercial truck and bus dealerships in the country. Prospective applications can find additional information on the Rush Enterprises Technician Careers page.

● Briscoe’s Ford Mustang and all of the SHR cars travel from race to race in haulers from Rush Truck Centers, the premier service solutions provider to the commercial vehicle industry. And those haulers are supported by RushCare, which helps customers find the nearest Rush Truck Centers location, provides service concierge and technical support, schedules mobile service, dispatches roadside assistance and more. Rush Truck Centers is the largest network of commercial vehicle dealerships in the United States with more than 100 locations, and takes pride in its integrated approach to customer needs – from vehicle sales to aftermarket parts, service and body shop operations, plus financing, insurance, leasing and rental, as well as alternate fuel systems and other vehicle technologies.

● Indiana-based Cummins, from car owner Tony Stewart’s hometown of Columbus, is a corporation of complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. It is best known for its diesel truck engines. Since its founding in 1919, Cummins now employs approximately 61,600 people and serves customers in about 190 countries and territories through a network of some 8,000 wholly owned and independent dealer and distributor locations.

● Briscoe leads the Cup Series Rookie of the Year standings by 267 points and has been the highest-finishing rookie driver in 27 of 32 events. With Rookie of the Year honors in the Truck Series (2017) and Xfinity Series (2019), Briscoe is looking to join Erik Jones and William Byron as only the third driver in history to claim the title in all three of NASCAR’s national touring series.

Chase Briscoe, Driver of the No. 14 Rush Truck Centers/Cummins Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing:

Typically we race at Texas twice a year, but that changed for this season with the addition of a race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin and the All-Star Weekend moving to Fort Worth. How prepared do you feel for your first full race at Texas?

“I’ve always run pretty good at Texas, so I don’t feel lost going into this weekend. I haven’t won there, but I’ve finished second a couple of times in Truck and Xfinity, so I’ve had good results, but it’ll be a bit different. I’m a little curious about how different it will be with resin on the track instead of the traction compound we’ve used in the past. In the All-Star Open, I felt like our car was really, really good, so maybe we can take something from that. But it’s hard to know if anything from that race will apply because we were running with less horsepower, and you could do some other things with the car that I don’t know if we’ll be able to do now. We’re not going to have the most ideal starting position and Texas is a place where track position is important. We’re going to have to do some things to gain that position because I feel like at Texas you run the speed of the guys you’re around, so if we can get up front with the faster cars, I think we could stay there.”

No. 14 Rush Truck Centers/Cummins Team Roster

Primary Team Members

Driver: Chase Briscoe

Hometown: Mitchell, Indiana

Crew Chief: John Klausmeier

Hometown: Perry Hall, Maryland

Car Chief: Chad Haney

Hometown: Fairmont, West Virginia

Engineer: Mike Cook

Hometown: Annapolis, Maryland

Engineer: Marc Hendricksen

Hometown: Clinton, New Jersey

Spotter: Joe White

Hometown: Windsor, Virginia

