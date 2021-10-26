Ryan Newman – Martinsville II Advance

Team: No. 6 Kohler Generators Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Luke Lambert

Race Format: 263 miles, 500 laps, Stages: 130-130-240

Xfinity 500 – Sunday, Oct. 31 at 2 p.m. ET on NBC, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Newman at Martinsville Speedway

· Newman returns to Martinsville for his 40th Cup race this weekend, one of his best tracks statistically with a 14.9 average finish. He has 17 top-10 and eight top-five finishes at the 1-mile track.

· Newman won the spring race back in 2012, leading the final 12 laps after starting fifth. He’s completed just under 98 percent of all the laps at ‘The Paperclip,’ and finished top-10 in nearly 45 percent of his starts.

· In the last four races at Martinsville, Newman has finished 10th, 12th, 18th and 19th.

· He also ran second in 2007 and finished third twice (2004, 2014).

Luke Lambert at Martinsville Speedway

· Lambert will call his 19th Cup event from Martinsville on Sunday, where he carries a 15.3 average finish. He has six top-10s and one top five at ‘The Paperclip.’

· He led Newman to the third-place run in the 2014 fall race for his best finish, and also led Jeff Burton to a sixth-place finish in 2011. Most recently he led Chris Buescher to 13th this spring, and also finished 13th with him in the 2020 spring event.

QUOTE WORTHY

Newman on racing at Martinsville:

“Martinsville has always been a track I enjoy running at. A lot goes into having a good day there with managing the brakes and keeping your stuff in line for late in the race. Short tracks is something we’ve focused on in previous months and we’ll see what we’ve got come Halloween Sunday in the Kohler Ford Mustang.”

Last Time Out

Newman finished 27th last weekend in Kansas.

On the Car

Kohler Generators returns to the No. 6 Ford Mustang for its final primary race of 2021. As part of Halloween weekend, Kohler will run a unique look on the No. 6 helping commemorate the holiday.

About KOHLER Generators

KOHLER Generators is a leading manufacturer of automatic standby generators, which connect to the electrical system of a home or a business and quickly restore power following an outage to provide security and peace of mind for everyday life. KOHLER whole home generators are permanently installed outside a home, similar to a central air conditioning (AC) unit. The generator operates on natural gas or liquid propane (LP) and is wired into a home’s electrical system. When power is lost from unexpected events such as severe weather storms, the standby generator automatically kicks in – generally within seconds – and can power hard-wired systems and appliances including air conditioning, heat, medical equipment, Internet and Wi-Fi, security systems and lighting. KOHLER Generators is part of privately held Kohler Co., headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin. The company provides complete power systems including portable, residential, industrial, and marine generators; automatic transfer switches; switchgear; monitoring controls; and accessories for emergency, prime power and energy-management applications. Kohler Power Systems has delivered energy solutions for markets worldwide since 1920. Visit KOHLERGenerators.com, facebook.com/KOHLERPower, or Twitter at @KOHLERPower. or more information.

About Kohler Co.

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America’s oldest and largest privately held companies comprised of nearly 35,000 associates. Kohler is a global leader in the manufacturing of kitchen and bath products; engines and power systems; premier cabinetry, tile and lighting; and owner/operator of two of the world’s finest five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland.