Roush Fenway Weekly Advance | Martinsville II

Roush Fenway heads to Virginia for the second-to-last race of the 2021 season on Sunday, a Halloween special that will close out the round of 8 in the NASCAR Playoffs. Jack Roush has six wins all-time at ‘The Paperclip’ including four in the Cup Series.

Xfinity 500

Sunday, Oct. 31 at 2 p.m. ET

NBC, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

· Ryan Newman, No. 6 Kohler Generators Ford Mustang

· Chris Buescher, No. 17 Fifth Third Bank Ford Mustang

Kansas Recap, Martinsville Preview

Buescher was one of only 15 cars to finish on the lead lap in Sunday’s 400-mile race from Kansas Speedway, earning a 12th-place run in the Fastenal Ford. Newman finished 27th.

Fifth Third Bank is back on Buescher’s No. 17 machine this weekend at Martinsville for its final primary of 2021. They will carry the standard Fifth Third scheme with a pink number in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and also feature Colony Tire on the decklid as part of the Fueled by Fifth Third pass-through program.

Kohler Generators will ride on Newman’s Ford for its final primary of the season, and carry a different look with a nod to Halloween on Sunday.

For Whom The Bell Tolls

Roush Fenway has earned four Grandfather Clocks at Martinsville with former drivers Mark Martin (two), Jeff Burton and Kurt Busch. Roush Fenway most recently went to victory lane with Busch in Oct. 2002.

Rock Around the Clock

Roush Fenway had its overall most-successful outing at Martinsville in the spring of 2002 when it placed all four of its cars inside the top 10 with drivers Martin, Burton, Busch and Matt Kenseth.

Closing Time

Roush Fenway earned a one-two finish in the April 9, 2000 event at Martinsville with former drivers Martin and Burton. Martin paced the field for 64 laps en route to the victory.

Short-Track Prowess

Roush Fenway has started a total of 682 NCS races on short tracks, recording a total of 22 wins, 122 top-five finishes, 243 top-10 finishes and 7,584 laps led.

Tale of the Tape

Roush Fenway has started 218 NCS races at Martinsville, recording four victories, 26 top-five finishes, 68 top-10 finishes, an average finish of 17.7 and has led 1,378 laps. Roush Fenway also boasts two NASCAR Truck Series wins in 46 starts at Martinsville (fall of ’03 and ’05).

Roush Fenway Martinsville Wins

1992-1 Martin Cup

1997-2 Burton Cup

2000-1 Martin Cup

2002-2 Busch Cup

2003-2 Wood Truck

2005-2 Craven Truck