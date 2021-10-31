Kaulig Racing Earns Second-Consecutive Title Shot

AJ Allmendinger Secures Championship Four Spot at Martinsville

RIDGEWAY, VA (October 31, 2021) – For the second year in a row, Kaulig Racing earned a spot in the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) championship race, as AJ Allmendinger punched his ticket to the season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

With a seventh-place finish in the Dead On Tools 250, Allmendinger collected enough points in the first two stages to clinch his first-ever spot in the Championship 4.

“This season has been a dream come true,” said Allmendinger. “A few years ago, I didn’t think the chance to race for a championship was ever going to happen, nor did I think I would win as many races as we have won together at Kaulig Racing. Regardless of if we made it to the championship race or not, I knew it wasn’t going to change how I have felt about our success this season as a team. Obviously, the goal is to go win in Phoenix next week, but I am proud of this team no matter what.”

Coming up just two spots short in the points battle at Martinsville, Justin Haley combatted brake issues during Saturday’s cut-off race.

“We had massive brake issues all night that ultimately ended our night early,” said Haley. “We replaced what we could in the garage, but it still wasn’t quite right. We inevitably lost the brakes all together with a few laps to go. I’m really proud of my guys at Kaulig Racing for continuing to fight all night. Unfortunately, it just wasn’t our night. I’m disappointed we couldn’t make it to the championship race for the second year in-a-row, but I’m really proud of my teammate, AJ Allmendinger, for advancing. We will look to finish our season out strong and get ready to go cup racing next year at Kaulig Racing.”

In addition to Haley’s mechanical woes, Jeb Burton was collected in a late-race incident, resulting in an early end to his night.

“Our Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevy was so fast,” said Burton. “We raced in the top five for the majority of the day, but we were run into during the final stage and ended up with a wrecked race car. It’s a frustrating end to the night at my home track, but we still have one race left to finish this season out strong.”

The 2021 NXS championship race will take place on Saturday, November 6 at Phoenix Raceway, where Kaulig Racing will have its second-consecutive shot at the series title.



Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and made the Championship 4 round for the first time in 2020. Kaulig Racing fields three, full-time entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Jeb Burton, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by AJ Allmendinger. With multiple wins Kaulig Racing has come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. The team has made multiple starts in the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) in 2021, including the Daytona 500 with Kaz Grala. In the team’s seventh-ever NCS start, AJ Allmendinger won at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.The team has acquired two charters for the 2022 season, with plans to begin full-time competition in the NCS. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.