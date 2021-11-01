Newman Finishes 32nd at Martinsville

RIDGEWAY, Va. (Oct. 31, 2021) – Ryan Newman had a series of events not go his way Sunday afternoon at Martinsville Speedway, ultimately finishing 32nd after a couple of on-track incidents.

After rolling off from the 27th position, Newman was poised to begin a charge forward, but got turned just 70 laps in, causing some cosmetic damage, enough to bring the Kohler Generators Ford to pit road. Not long after, he was forced to pit road for a tire rub and was then caught speeding, resulting in multiple laps down.

Another cut tire, which ultimately caused a shortage on fresh tires throughout the day, and a spin late in the race, put Newman well off the pace as he crossed the line 32nd.

Newman and the No. 6 team close out the 2021 season next weekend at Phoenix Raceway. Sunday’s race is set for 3 p.m. ET on NBC, MRN and SiriusXM Channel 90.