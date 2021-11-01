Front Row Motorsports Welcomes Boot Barn to Team

Western and Work Wear Retailer Partners with Alfredo at Season Finale

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (November 1, 2021) – Anthony Alfredo will complete his NASCAR Cup Series rookie season in style this weekend at the Phoenix Raceway. Boot Barn, the nation’s largest western and work wear retailer, will serve as the primary partner of Alfredo and the No. 38 Ford Mustang team.

Boot Barn offers an extensive selection of cowboy boots, work boots, western wear, work wear, western-inspired fashion, and outdoor gear. Anthony will be in Cody James boots and Moonshine Spirit jeans, top-quality brands only available at Boot Barn, so he can feel his best on and off the track this weekend.

Anthony will meet fans and sign autographs from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, November 5th at the Boot Barn store located at 10105 W. McDowell Road, Avondale, Arizona 85392.

“We are proud to support Front Row Motorsports and Anthony this weekend at the Phoenix Raceway,” said Stephen Loscko, Director of Marketing and Media at Boot Barn. “NASCAR fans and their lifestyle fit perfectly with our brands. The season finale race is a terrific opportunity for us to remind NASCAR fans of our wide assortment of western and work wear. Anthony is a fantastic driver who has shown a lot of grit early in his career and we are proud to have him represent the Boot Barn brand.”

Boot Barn, Front Row Motorsports, and Alfredo will debut a red, white, and blue patriotic scheme at Phoenix. Alfredo will be making his third NASCAR start at the track. He has one start in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and made his first NASCAR Cup Series start at the track in March. He was wrecked by another competitor early in the race.

“I’m into fashion that matches my lifestyle,” said Alfredo. “I come from a blue collar, hard-working family who values durable yet comfortable jeans, boots, and shirts. So, it’s awesome to have Boot Barn with us this weekend. They have a great selection for all NASCAR fans and have stores throughout the country. I can’t wait to show off our Boot Barn Ford Mustang this weekend. I’m also looking for some redemption from our race in March. We know that we can get Boot Barn a great finish on Sunday and end our season how we want.”

The race weekend begins with practice on Friday and qualifying on Saturday leading to Sunday’s championship race at 3:00 p.m. ET live on NBC.

For more information about Boot Barn, visit www.bootbarn.com

ABOUT BOOT BARN

Boot Barn is the nation’s leading lifestyle retailer of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women and children. The Company offers its loyal customer base a wide selection of work and lifestyle brands. As of the date of this release, Boot Barn operates 281 stores in 36 states, in addition to an e-commerce channel www.bootbarn.com. The Company also operates www.sheplers.com, the nation’s leading pure play online western and work retailer and www.countryoutfitter.com, an e-commerce site selling to customers who live a country lifestyle. For more information, call 888-Boot-Barn or visit www.bootbarn.com.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series and the 2021 Daytona 500 champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team– from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.