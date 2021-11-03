JR Motorsports — NXS Phoenix II Preview

JR MOTORSPORTS TEAM PREVIEW:

TRACK: Phoenix Raceway

RACE: NXS Championship Race200(200 laps / 200 miles)

DATE: Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021

Michael Annett

No. 1 Pilot Flying J Call of Duty Endowment Chevrolet

• This weekend’s race is the final full-time start for the 35- year-old Iowa driver, who announced his retirement from full-time competition earlier this season. It is also the final full-time start for Pilot Flying J, TMC Transportation, Allstate Peterbilt Group and others who have supported Annett at JR Motorsports since 2017.

• Annett has one top-five and seven top-10 finishes in 18 starts at Phoenix Raceway. His best finish came in this race last year, when he was a strong fourth.

• On tracks measuring 1-mile or less this season, Annett has two top-10 finishes in six starts, including a seventh-place result on the mile oval at Dover International Speedway.

Sam Mayer

No. 8 Tire Pros Chevrolet

• Sam Mayer is back in the familiar Tire Pros black, silver and metallic red colors last seen at Bristol Motor Speedway in September. Mayer led 49 laps and finished ninth in that race.

• Mayer has four starts at Phoenix between the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series with a best finish of 17th coming in the fall of 2020.

• The 18-year-old Franklin, Wis. native scored his career best finish in the NXS last weekend at Martinsville Speedway. Mayer drove from three laps down to finish fourth, earning his first career top-five finish in the series.

Noah Gragson

No. 9 Bass Pro Shops / TrueTimber / Black Rifle Coffee Chevrolet

• Noah Gragson will battle for the NXS championship this weekend at Phoenix as part of the Championship 4. Gragson’s victory last week at Martinsville earned his shot at his first series title.

• Gragson finished second in last year’s championship race at Phoenix, trailing the winner across the finish line by a meager .162 seconds

• In six starts this season on tracks measuring 1 mile or less, Gragson has earned two victories (at Richmond Raceway and Martinsville), and a second-place finish at Martinsville in

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet

• In 22 previous starts in “the Valley of the Sun,” Justin Allgaier has earned two victories, eight top fives and 14 top 10s.

• Allgaier’s most recent victory in Phoenix came in this event in 2019.

• According to NASCAR’s loop data statistics, Allgaier currently ranks first in quality passes (464), and second in laps led (493), laps run inside the top 15 (4,086), and in green flag passes (574) at Phoenix.

• Heading into this weekend’s season finale, Allgaier is one topfive finish shy of matching his career-high of 17, previously set in 2018.

Driver Quotes

“We had a solid car at Martinsville last weekend, and got taken out in somebody else’s mess. I am going to Phoenix this weekend with Pilot Flying J and Call of Duty Endowment to win the race for this No. 1 team and all my guys, and for Pilot Flying J, which has been a fantastic supporter for most of my career. JR Motorsports has a chance at the championship and that’s all you can ask for: a chance to win the race and the championship.” – Michael Annett

“I’ve always loved racing at Phoenix. It’s a track that has really suited my driving style. Hopefully we can go out there this weekend and have a strong run with our BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet and end this season on a strong note. I wish we could’ve been one of the four battling for the championship, but hopefully my teammate Noah (Gragson) can bring it home for everyone here at JR Motorsports. I’m ready to get out there and see what we can do.” – Justin Allgaier

“I feel really good heading into Phoenix this weekend. We had a really fast car last weekend at Martinsville and came from three laps down to battling inside of the top five. Taylor (Moyer, crew chief) and this No. 8 Tire Pros team had a great car in the spring before they were taken out of contention and I know we will unload fast again this weekend. We have practice and qualifying so that’ll help me get up to speed before hitting the track for the race. This car would look great in Victory Lane this weekend.” – Sam Mayer

“We had a really good Bass Pro Shops/TrueTimber/Black Rifle Coffee Camaro the last time we were in Phoenix but the results don’t show it. Dave (Elenz, crew chief) and this entire No. 9 team are working as hard as possible this week to bring the best car they can to give us a shot at the championship. I can’t be more appreciative of the opportunity to drive for this team and I am going to do whatever it takes to bring that championship trophy back to JRM.” – Noah Gragson

JRM Team Updates:

• JRM at Phoenix: JRM has competed at Phoenix a combined 80 times in the NXS. Over the course of those 80 starts at the 1 mile facility, the organization has tallied three wins, 20 top fives and 43 top 10s, while holding an average finish of 13.2. Justin Allgaier has the most recent win at Phoenix, earning the victory in November of 2019.

• Call of Duty Endowment: The No. 1 team of Michael Annett will feature a special paint scheme in conjunction with primary sponsor Pilot Flying J and the Call of Duty Endowment, which helps veterans obtain high-quality jobs. Annett’s Pilot Flying J Chevrolet will honor those who have served and sacrificed so much for our freedoms during this weekend’s season finale at Phoenix. Since 2019, Pilot Company has contributed more than $500,000 to the Call of Duty Endowment, which has enabled more than 1,300 veterans to find meaningful careers. That is more than two battalion-sized elements made up of veterans.

