Myatt Snider Joins Jordan Anderson Racing for 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series

STATESVILLE, N.C. (November 3, 2021) – Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) announced today that Myatt Snider will join the organization as a full time driver in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for the 2022 season. Snider will drive the No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro SS, starting with the season opener at Daytona International Speedway on February 19th.

Snider wraps up his second full time season of NASCAR Xfinity Series competition this weekend at Phoenix Raceway. In 2021, Snider captured his first NASCAR Xfinity Series win at Homestead- Miami Speedway and qualified for the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs.

“I’m so excited to join Jordan and everyone on the No. 31 team for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. Jordan has had a lot of success in a short amount of time building this team,” stated Snider. “In sitting down with him, I really liked the vision of where he wants to take the team as a whole. You add in Jordan’s partnership with John Bommarito and all the pieces are here to build something special for the future. I’m proud to call myself a part of this team, it feels like perfect timing.”

Joining Snider at JAR in 2022 will be long time partner TaxSlayer, an innovative tax prep software development company headquartered in Augusta, GA. With their easy-to-use online tax filing platform, and technology that is fast and accurate, TaxSlayer makes tax filing simpler and less stressful for millions of America’s tax filers.

“On behalf of everyone at TaxSlayer, I am thrilled to announce our continued support of Myatt Snider for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season,” said Josh Gaudin, Chief Marketing Officer for TaxSlayer. “We’re excited to join Myatt again following his first win, as we race together into the 2022 tax season.”

“Our entire organization is incredibly proud to be partnering with Myatt and TaxSlayer for the 2022 season.” stated Jordan Anderson, President of JAR. “The internal compass and values that were behind starting this team in 2018 align with the like-mindedness of everyone involved and I’m confident that will guide us to on-and-off track success as we all work together towards excellence. I’m grateful that Myatt, TaxSlayer, and all our other partners see the real potential for future growth and development of our team as we continue on this journey together.”

“To continue our partnership with TaxSlayer means so much to me and the people who have worked with me through the years. Together we have built a strong program,” said Snider. “Their support, along with Louisiana Hot Sauce, Superior Essex and Crosley Furniture allowed us to win a race and make the Xfinity Series playoffs in 2021. To have all of our partners continue working with us at the No. 31 team in 2022 shows how much they believe in the program we are building at Jordan Anderson Racing.”

JAR will continue fielding Chevrolet’s, utilizing cars built by RCR, with engines supplied by ECR. Full team details, additional partners, and a paint scheme will be announced at a later date.

To learn more about TaxSlayer, visit TaxSlayer.com.

For more information on JAR, visit JordanAndersonRacing.com, and be sure to follow the team along all season on the JAR social channels on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

About Jordan Anderson Racing

Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) is a NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) team, owned by owner/driver Jordan Anderson. Established in 2018, JAR has competed full-time in the last three NCWTS seasons claiming back-to-back runner-up finishes in the 2020 & 2021 season opening NextEra 250 at Daytona International Speedway. In 2021 JAR fielded the No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro SS full-time in the NXS Series driven by Jordan Anderson, Tyler Reddick, Josh Berry, Kaz Grala, Sage Karam, Erik Jones. Austin & Ty Dillon. JAR also fields the No. 3 Chevrolet Silverado for select drivers in the NCWTS.