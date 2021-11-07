What To Do After An Unrepairable Crash?

A faulty car, someone else’s negligence, or your own actions have resulted in an accident. Besides the emotional distress, injuries, pain, and physical impairment, other damages come with such accidents.

You are lucky to have survived the accident, but the car has suffered extensive damage. Insurance premiums are mandatory for cars, and many factors will be considered for compensation.

So what to do next after an irreparable car accident?

Immediately After The Accident

The first thing to do after a severe accident is to ensure the safety of all passengers and to prevent fire or explosion of the vehicles involved. After this, notify the police and call the insurance agency.

Every detail of the accident, including the date, time, and location will be taken into account.

The registration details, car make and model, name of the driver or drivers involved, and insurance information are crucial.

It is significant when claims are to be made to the insurance provider. The policy provider will use fault determination rules to make the decision of who was at fault.

Tow The Car To The Mechanic

Once the authorities have done their part and you have notified the insurance company, it is time to move the vehicle.

Insurance companies have their preferred body shops, and this is where you should tow it to. The advantage is that the claim process will be faster.

Although there will be no repairs being done, you must follow their policies to the letter. It is for your good. If it cannot be towed there or it is too expensive, talk to your agent for further guidance.

Filing A Claim

As long as the car is insured, claim compensation according to the policy. This is especially important if you are injured, or need to protect yourself if you injured others.

An appraiser from the company will assess and estimate the damage to your vehicles and others.

If the appraiser deems the vehicle as unrepairable, then it means repairing it will cost more than the insured amount. When this happens, the car is deemed a write-off.

Do you owe anything in terms of auto loans? It is crucial as the insurer will have to do some calculations, and it is good you are prepared.

Have the title and identification documents with you as they are required. Work closely with the company’s representative for a seamless process.

At times, the claim process can be overwhelming when you do not understand what is required.

What Happens To The Vehicle

There are many reasons that the insurance company will choose not to repair an accident-damaged vehicle. It will either be too expensive, or it will be unsafe to get it back on the road.

In this scenario, there are two options. One is that you can opt to keep the damaged vehicle, and when it comes to compensation, its value will be deducted from the settlement.

For example, if the company was to pay 20,000 dollars and the value of the salvage is 5,000 dollars, your settlement will be 15,000 dollars. They will consider the highest salvage bid.

Once you buy back the vehicle, ensure you get a salvage certificate.

The other option is to have the insurer keep the vehicle. You need to understand that it is no longer yours once you get compensated, and you must hand over it’s documents.

Perhaps you have decided to keep the salvaged car and get the difference from the insurance company. What should you do with it?

There are different options to this, but you must put various factors into consideration. Will the car sit in your garage, driveway, or backyard? These options pose a risk to the environment, people, and animals.

The most viable option is to sell the junk car to a car salvage company who will purchase it in whichever condition it is. Even when it is deemed a total loss, you still get paid.

This allows you to have some extra cash to put towards a new car.

Things To Keep In Mind

Whenever you are acquiring insurance for your car, whether it is old or new, read the policy.

You need to understand what is covered and what is not. Every detail matters and one mistake people make is not to read it until after an accident.

Insurance agents will always be there for clarification. As soon as the accident takes place, inform the relevant people. The sooner the information is collected, the better.

Once such a terrible accident takes place and you survive, avoid arguing with other people involved.

Also, do not own up to any mistake or agree to pay other parties. Doing so implies that you are at fault, which may not be the case.

Determining fault should be left to the authorities or insurance agents. As a responsible driver, always carry your license and car registration.

What To Expect From The Insurance Agent

They will provide you with the forms that need to be filled in and also give instructions. A good company will not only do this but will also offer reasonable assistance as soon as possible.

Besides, they advise on the time limits, coverage, and benefits. It is all about the provisions of that particular insurance policy.

They should advise on the process up to when the settlement is completed. It should be inclusive of taxes, transfers, and license fees.

It should also cover towing fees and it should match the value of your totaled car. Additionally, they should keep you updated and respond to your communications promptly.

For example, once you have filed the claim, they should acknowledge and kick off the investigations immediately.

Conclusion

Being involved in an accident is detrimental, especially when it is fatal or there are injuries. The mental anguish that one goes through is immeasurable.

Apart from the injuries, a vehicle can be damaged to a point it is unrepairable. It is devastating, and this is where insurance comes in.

Inform the authorities and the insurance company. File the paperwork needed and submit it to the company. It is the responsibility of your agent to follow it up.

You can opt to hand over the damaged vehicle to the policy provider or take possession.

If you choose the latter, you can sell it to a car removal company and get paid for it. You don’t have to spend a dime to do so.